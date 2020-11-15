Which Way America: Community or Chaos?

Share this article



Perception is sometimes greater than the truth; but the truth always prevails, because: “Death and life are in the power of the tongue, and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof.” Americans, especially Christian Right Evangelicals, must learn by faith to never believe that one sin is greater than another.

Sin is sin, and God hates sin. Hence, America, “Lay hands suddenly on no man, neither be a partaker of other men’s sins: keep thyself pure. The 2020 Presidential election was a spiritually, watershed election, because the world community rejected the ungodly Presidential leadership mentality (words and deeds) of Trump. Question: how can you lead others when you accept what they reject? America’s image of a shining democracy set on a hill has been tarnished; because of the brutal police execution of George Floyd revealed the racist underbelly nature of American culture. The world community reacted to that image, and President Donald Trump could not boldly repudiate that image. In 1964 and 1965, the physical “White Only” signs were removed from American culture, but far too many whites retained the signs in their hearts/minds. Thanks to God, and Dr. King spiritually attempting to free Whites from the demonic-self-hatred nature of institutional racism, and President Johnson who fought the righteous fight in the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and 1965 Voting Rights Acts as well as the War on Poverty Initiative.

The empirical evidence in the voting patterns of whites in the 2020 Presidential election is spiritually/morally disturbing. After experiencing a four-year racially charged, lying, divisive and horrific leadership mentality nightmare more whites voted for Trump in 2020 than voted for him in 2016. Question: what are they voting for? The inspirational words of the Apostle Paul should comfort us at this time, because of the election of Biden as the 46th President there is hope in the land: “I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. And be not conformed to this world, but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.” America, we have had four years of spiritual societal confusion, and “We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed.” (Thus, in Jesus’s name, to God be the glory, and godly Americans for the victory over lies.

Trumpsters, decry socialism, and at the same time, in spiritual contradiction embrace racism and classism. All “isms” are schisms, and schisms are inherently divisive. The spiritual foundation of the Constitution is built upon God-given moral truths, and human rights, not capitalism. Because: “All Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness…”