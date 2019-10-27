“Discipline is helping a child solve a problem. Punishment is making a child suffer for having a problem. To raise problem solvers, focus on solutions not retribution.” –L.R. Knost

Back when I was coming up there were many things Black folks did not have. But, there was one thing we did have, which replaced and made up for those things we didn’t – a village. The Black village of old was not limited to just family members; primarily any face you saw that looked like yours was most likely a part of the village. Everybody looked out for everybody. Even though we did not have cell phones like most families today, we were more connected to the latest updates and happenings in each other lives, than we are now.

During those days, Black folks was not selfish. We all desired to see one another advance, because everybody was considered the same in the community. We didn’t have a choice but to help one another and support each other. Because if we didn’t, nobody else would. We were exiled and segregated to live and operate amongst our own communities, schools and churches, and that knitted Our Village closer together.

With the entrance of integration into American culture, along with the advancement of modern technology, has come the destruction of the Black village. Nowadays, Our Village has been replaced with smartphones, tablets and video games. We have an entire generation, which are raising themselves and those who should be most concerned about the epidemic; are too busy politicking and squabbling over titles and positions to give a damn. Many of Our youth have no idea who they are and where they come from.

The village no longer consists of old wise folk and resourceful members and leaders of the community. Because everybody is too busy worried about and catering to selfishness. So in order to truly understand what happened to Our Village, we must first understand what has happened to us.