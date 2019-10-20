We NEED Replacements

“Many of these Americans who are struggling to survive are Americans of Color, … Their cries for assistance confront America with a test of our moral compass as a nation.”

– U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings

Truly America has lost a legendary figure with the passing of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings. As I sat and watched the news last week, and listened to different comments newscasters, reporters and politicians had to say about the fiery Congressman from Baltimore, one thing caught my attention. One of Congressman Cummings’ colleagues reflected that he was always the one in the room, or the one sitting at the table who brought the conversation back around to the American people.

He continued to explain that it didn’t matter what type of governmental issue was up for discussion; the Congressman always, always reminded elected officials, that at the end of the day it was all about the greater good of the republic. Sad to say, one would think officials who were ELECTED by THE PEOPLE, would never forget to WORK for THE PEOPLE who actually ELECTED them. But, then again, that’s Our Democracy.



We MUST Understand the Black culture is and has always been comprised of strong, powerful and brave leaders who spring into action for the welfare of the community. With the same token, Black leaders have always been at the forefront speaking out and demanding respect for the Black race. So, while America has lost a precious gem in Congressman Cummings, truth is, the African-American community has suffered the greater loss.

It doesn’t bother me so much that we are losing many of Our mightiest influences; what bothers me most is, THERE ARE NO REPLACEMENTS! This factor can be the very cause of the destruction of the future advancement of the Black community.

We MUST Understand while we have come far, we still have not come far enough. It has been the consistent grinding and agitation of fervent Black leaders in the past and present, whose volition and dedication has made the way for us today. But if we don’t have those in place to pick up the torch after we are gone, where does that leave Our future?