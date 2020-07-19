We Need A New Direction!

Share this article



By: Bobby E. Mills, PhD

America, we do not need to read a well-written documented book to know who Donald J. Trump is. He is who he has always been; the prototype of the “Strong-Man” that the Bible refers to whose objective is to rob, steal and kill. Thus, if any American must read a book to come to the rational conclusion that Trump is socio-pathological, he/she needs to self-institutionalize.

Blacks know that the GOP, Christian Right Evangelicals, Trump Loyalists nor President Trump can cause lasting problems for the Black community because we spiritually-understand that: “If God be for us, who can be against us?” It is moral-disciplinary time in the Black community! Too many institutional structures are morally and internally out-of-order; therefore, “Take heed, and beware of covetousness: for a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth.” Seemingly, there was a governmental conspiracy to promote warring-gang-factions in the Black community as a drug-turf-war-money-making-enterprise. This ungodly socio-spiritual-phenomenon is currently destroying any sense of a spiritually unified community. It is community-internal-cleanup-Come-To-Jesus-Time. The Black community must collectively come together in order to eradicate all criminal enterprises in our community based upon God’s laws; especially “thou shalt not kill, steal and bear false witness against thy neighbor.” This we must do in order to become worthy in the sight of GOD, and for the sake of our children and future generations. We have lost two generations to the spiritual scourge of family breakdown/dysfunctions, drugs and gun violence. Jesus spiritually warned us against allowing Satan (devil) to fill our hearts with evil for the love of money. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” Blacks must morally-internally-discipline themselves and move to a higher level of collective-interdependence/collective-responsibility, because no one can be better to you than you are to yourself.

White Privilege is the structural cause of institutional dysfunctions in the Black community, but in the 21st Century, Blacks are socio-pathologically perpetuating the dysfunctions created by Whites. Blacks refuse to live from the inside-internally to the outside-externally. Materialism as a way of life is a losing proposition. An external value-orientation lifestyle creates confusion. God is not the author of confusion, but of peace. Living by what you put in and on your body is a losing spiritual-physical-proposition. Ultimately, individuals cannot save their bodies; only their souls. Here’s where Christian churches must play a spiritually-pivotal-role by ridding the community of houses of ill-repute, gang-banging and those who will not listen nor seek to spiritually understand Biblical truths: thuggish behaviors. Blacks must relearn how to live as individuals of light, and above reproach morally so that we reflect God’s goodness to others. “For it is impossible for those who were once enlightened, and have tasted of the heavenly gift, and were made partakers of the Holy Ghost, and have tasted the good word of God.” (Hebrews 6: 4-6)