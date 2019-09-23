By Publisher, Roy Douglas Malonson

“Those who profess to favor freedom and yet depreciate agitation, are people who want crops without ploughing the ground; they want rain without thunder and lightning; they want the ocean without the roar of its many waters.”

– Frederick Douglass

As it is, we have had numerous Black leaders who have come before US and paved the way. They taught us, encouraged and motivated us to look forward to a better day in America for Our race overall. In most instances, those leaders, who truly were prophetic in their teachings, tirelessly and unselfishly fought for US.

However, many of them never got a chance to see their dreams’, words’ and prophecies to US come to fruition. Some even laid down their own lives, faced imprisonment or became martyrs in the fight for equality for Blacks.

Yet, it is from standing on their shoulders, that many of our Black professionals, executives, elected officials and others have attained positions of power and authority. So why then is the Black community in such a dire need for a genuine voice to speak out and speak up about the issues which continue to plague Our culture?

From the East to the West and North to South, we hear Black folks around the country screaming, “Black Lives Matter” – a rallying cry for help in the face of unjustified police shootings and killings. On a daily basis many African-Americans have to contend with acts of discrimination and other injustices, to state the least. But who can we really turn to? We have no voice!

And it’s senseless, because we have so many of US who have the platform to do what needs to be done, but everybody is passing the buck. Either that or We have just gotten downright selfish and don’t care about the future of Black America. We MUST Understand nobody is going to ever give a damn about Our struggle, so We need people from within who do and are not afraid to be a voice for us. We MUST find a voice who will agitate and get the message out.

So, in the words of Marcus Garvey, “Rise up Black men, and take your stand. Reach up Black men and women and pull all nature’s knowledge to you. Turn ye around and make a conquest of everything North and South, East and West. And then when you have wrought well, you will have merited God’s blessing, you will become God’s chosen people and naturally you’ll become leaders of the world.”