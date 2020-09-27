We differ but BE BLESSED!

Share this article



By: Omowale Luthuli-Allen

This brief screed (speech) is an admonition to keep politics and religion away from the dinner table and the bedroom. Families and friends are being fractured based on their preference for a political party or candidate.

Families will be under mounting stress in the choice of a jurist to replace Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg- a superstar and pioneer for a liberal order in America.

One of my dear first cousins was enamored by Bernie Sanders and his fight for the Democratic nomination for president in the 2012 primary. I was favorable toward Bernie, but I knew that he was too far ahead of his time in the quest to become President of the United States.

We will be fractured by the replacement for Ginsburg because the yardstick will measure reproductive self-determination, access to health care and protection of pre-existing conditions, immigration and the culture wars. A wedge will be driven between wives and husbands, first cousins, lovers and companions because of a belief of what is at stake in the replacement.

Although we have chosen to disagree without becoming disagreeable, we have united around some key points. We do understand that children of color represent 75% of the fatalities from COVID – 19. This reason alone is enough that we have a “kumbaya” moment.

Although Donald Trump lacked a moral compass and was unfit for the job, I had no intention of alienating my cousin. Blood and friendship are thicker than politics, almost without exception. I put a governor and muzzle on my undisciplined mouth because of my desire of not opening an unbridgeable divide between us. Our grandparents are pleased. A couple of things that I have learned from this sparring contest.