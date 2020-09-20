Voting Matters!

Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Voting Matter because your family matters, your children and your community matters. If you can check off any of the following bullets, voting should matter to you!

 

  • Results of the Vote (Election) will determine if your tax dollars will be spent for Black well-being and the public good.
  • Voting will decide if Medicare can be extended to the uninsured and the underinsured.
  • Voting will decide if quality healthcare is available for diabetes and high blood pressure.
  • Voting will decide if private insurance will be abolished or changed.
  • Voting will decide if you will squeeze a dollar until the eagle grins when faced with the choice of paying rent, buying medicine and food, utilities, car note or METRO fares.
  • Voting can decide if the ball, lock and chain of student loans and tuition can be released.
  • Voting will decide which leaders for the city, state, and presidency, and if they have a spine to support controversial reforms for police.
  • Voting will decide if ex-felons can vote. Reminder, 1 in 4 Black men are incarcerated in jails or penitentiaries, on probation or waiting to be sentenced.
  • Voting can decide if leaders will be elected that will continue your Social Security check or raid the trust funds for toy weapon systems.
  • Voting can decide who will occupy the most powerful office in the land-The presidency and Senate- Congress.
  • Voting can elect leaders who will oppose Voter Suppression and the destruction of the Post Office.
  • Voting can decide if 1% of the people can decide the destiny of 99%. Will billionaires’ rule or will WE THE PEOPLE RULE?
  • Voting can decide WAR or PEACE. LIFE Or DEATH for tens of millions.
  • Voting can decide if the loser of an election will peacefully transfer power.

Remember the words of Madeline Albright, I paraphrase, “it is more important that an election is fair than who wins.”

RUN TO THE POLLS AS IF YOUR LIFE DEPENDS ON IT! AND….IT DOES!

 

[], []