Voting Matters!

Share this article



Voting Matter because your family matters, your children and your community matters. If you can check off any of the following bullets, voting should matter to you!

Results of the Vote (Election) will determine if your tax dollars will be spent for Black well-being and the public good.

Voting will decide if Medicare can be extended to the uninsured and the underinsured.

Voting will decide if quality healthcare is available for diabetes and high blood pressure.

Voting will decide if private insurance will be abolished or changed.

Voting will decide if you will squeeze a dollar until the eagle grins when faced with the choice of paying rent, buying medicine and food, utilities, car note or METRO fares.

Voting can decide if the ball, lock and chain of student loans and tuition can be released.

Voting will decide which leaders for the city, state, and presidency, and if they have a spine to support controversial reforms for police.

Voting will decide if ex-felons can vote. Reminder, 1 in 4 Black men are incarcerated in jails or penitentiaries, on probation or waiting to be sentenced.

Voting can decide if leaders will be elected that will continue your Social Security check or raid the trust funds for toy weapon systems.

Voting can decide who will occupy the most powerful office in the land-The presidency and Senate- Congress.

Voting can elect leaders who will oppose Voter Suppression and the destruction of the Post Office.

Voting can decide if 1% of the people can decide the destiny of 99%. Will billionaires’ rule or will WE THE PEOPLE RULE?

Voting can decide WAR or PEACE. LIFE Or DEATH for tens of millions.

Voting can decide if the loser of an election will peacefully transfer power.

Remember the words of Madeline Albright, I paraphrase, “it is more important that an election is fair than who wins.”

RUN TO THE POLLS AS IF YOUR LIFE DEPENDS ON IT! AND….IT DOES!