Trump Lied: Americans Died

The momentary spectacle of a Presidential election is fleeting, but the soul/character of America is eternal. In order to be a Godly leader, an individual must be free from demonic-addictions. Perpetual lying is a demonic-addiction, because telling the same lies over and over again does not make them truths. Thus, the father of lies is the devil. This is why the Bible declares that: “God hates a proud look, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood.” Because: “Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof.” Moreover, Christian Right Evangelicals should know that: “The desire of a man is his kindness: and a poor man is better than a liar.” Therefore, given the colossal-spiritual-moral-failure of the Trump Presidency what America needs now is godly-component-presidential-leadership in order to repair the spiritual-breach among Americans, because the Office of the Presidency belongs to the American people.

God-fearing Americans know that a four-hundred-years old Demonic-White-Privilege-Oriented-Mindset is difficult to spiritually overcome. Racism drives individuals insane, because racial privilege (racism) is a lie. Lies kill both soul and body. Trump’s lies are not only killing physical bodies, but the democratic soul of America as well as. It’s not about “RIGHT” or “LEFT”. It’s about the salvation/survival of a nation-state, because moral-courage and spiritual-goodwill should triumph over demonic-fear. God warns US to fear not, because Jesus has overcome the sins of the world, death, and the grave. Hence, only godliness and goodness can engender the collective unity of a god-fearing freedom loving people. For almost four years President Trump has been demonically-guiding America into a vision that only benefits him and his family; not American families. America, public-morality depends on knowledge of God. Where there is spiritual-ignorance or rejection of God crime and sin run rule. Holding the Bible upside down in front of a church is an example of lack of spiritual knowledge of God. God says: “Where there is no vision, the people perish: but he that keepth the law, happy is he.” In order for any nation to democratically function well, individuals must know God’s spiritual-laws and be willing to keep them: Ten Commandments.

Fear of a man is sinful, because it can hamper righteousness/godliness. Fear of the Lord is spiritual-liberation, because: “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom: and the knowledge of the holy is understanding.” Wisdom is its own eternal reward. Therefore, GOP Politicians fear God. He can kill both body and soul! Therefore, please God. Do not fear POTUS #45 and his-political-base, because: “As it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.” (Hebrews 9: 27). Sadly, the “I and I alone can fix-it” Presidential-leader has caused untold confusion, mayhem and death and in his bold-phraseology on November 3, VOTERS should say: “YOU ARE FIRED”. Selah!