The True Patriots: Black Women

Beyond a shadow of doubt, Black women hold high the blood stained banner of social democracy, and equal justice for all Americans. Moreover, when Lady Liberty’s Light fades, Black women rekindle the light through their hard work, and Godly votes for a more just society for all regardless of race, color or creed.

Hip, hip Hooray! And, Glory to God on high, and peace on Earth, and good will toward all, because Black women continue to march onward and upward. Thus, it must be said that Faith without works is dead; therefore, their hard work and self-sacrifice helped perpetuate voting efforts designed to create a more just democratic society. This writer is persuaded that Black women understand that no power on Earth can separate them from the love of God’s blood stained banner, because they are willing to go through a dysfunctional male dominated ungodly society/world. Believe me; no one has to tell me about the sacrificial-love-power of a Black woman. Shame, shame, shame on the Black males who dishonored the tireless selfless sacrifices of their mothers by voting for an ungodly male to remain as President of America. Hallelujah and thank God for godly mothers!

The 2020 Presidential election was not an individual group victory. It was God’s victory over lies, lies, damn lies, and ungodly confusion. Hence, if it should come to fruition that the two Democratic Senatorial candidates in Georgia should win, it will be God’s victory as well, and God should receive the honor, and the glory through all the Saints of the church of Jesus Christ. Thus, Black women know and spiritually understand that: “God is not the author of confusion, but of peace, as in all churches of the saints.” (1 Corinthians 14: 33). On any given Sunday morning in attendance at any Christian church, one will mostly find worshipping women, children and the elderly. WHY? Because women understand the power of love and spirituality, and therefore, they teach their children the power of love and self-sacrifice.

America, we have a spiritual-moral conscience problem, because both the 2016 and 2020 Presidential elections were not about Donald Trump, but the SOUL of the nation. In fact, from a societal vantage point, both elections revealed that social democracy is for spiritually enlightened educated individuals. Because both Christian churches and public schools have failed miserably in providing enlightened educational human development. For four years America has been playing with internal self-destruction by electing a male to the highest democratic office in the world. Republics do not last because of insecure males like Hitler and Trump! Such males are incapable of engaging in serious spiritual-self-introspection. Trump is fearful of failure, mistakes and humiliation. Lying is an attempt to cover up failure. Becoming President is transitional, not a lifetime dictatorial job. Trump received over 75 million votes, and 55% of White women voters, voted for him. Question: after four years of Trump-style-confusion, what were these individuals voting for? Selah.