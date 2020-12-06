The spiritual death of the GOP

Share this article



In 2016, Donald Trump ushered in the spiritual death of the Republican Party; not its physical death, because the GOP will always exist. Unfortunately, the GOP has been talking the spiritual-talk, but not walking the spiritual-walk.

Hence, the GOP and Christian Right Evangelicals appear to hate minorities more than they hate sin. Moreover, they appear to hate themselves more than they hate sin (hypocrites): sin, sin, and more sin! Apparently, Christian Right Evangelical pastors are preaching/exampling false Christian doctrines and embracing the “Prince of Darkness” and the dark side of humanity. The GOP/Christian Right Evangelicals have always promoted family values, but exampled devilish actions. What hypocrites? To be hated because of one’s skin-color is dishonorable in the sight of God, because individuals have no choice in skin color. However, there is choice in hating.

Question: What are Whites longing for; especially white males? Whites have the power to change and make laws for their own selfish-aggrandizement, control of the economic structure, and control of the governmental system. However, what Whites do not have is the power to change God’s laws, because Whites are not God: “It is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.” This scripture is how individuals know that they are not GOD. Thus, Holy scriptures warn us concerning anti-Christ type individuals who come on the scene with bluster and socio-political-economic division against God’s creation, and American citizens willingly install/vote someone of ungodly spiritual-moral character into the highest political office in the world.

The election of Trump by Christian Right Evangelicals and the GOP must be ranked among America’s greatest sins, such as slavery. Trump is only spiritually symptomatic of America’s sins against GOD. The real problem is the 73+ million Americans who voted for Trump after experiencing four long years of chaotic ungodliness? Is the answer HELLISHNESS!

Question: What are these individuals living in the land of the free and the home of the brave voting for? God-fearing Americans who are children of God must save the spiritually confused from themselves, because they seek to substitute one sin for another sin; without spiritually understanding that sin is sin.

We must spiritually redeem/resurrect Christian Right Evangelicals, because we need the Christian church to honor/serve GOD. The GOP needs to straighten up and fly right spiritually, because America needs a viable two-party political oppositional system. Hence, wisdom is extremely valuable in the quest to live a spiritually meaningful life, because wisdom is understanding, and knowledge helps us to acquire two important character traits: truthfulness and mercy. The Bible declares: “Let not mercy and truth forsake thee: bind thee about thy neck, write them upon the table of thine heart. So shalt thou find favor and good understanding in the sight of God and man.” Therefore, “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. And, “In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy path.” (Proverbs 3: 3-6). God lives! All humans die, but to die in God is gain! America: “Come together, right now.”