The 2020 Democratic National Convention: Life Through Truth!

By: Bobby E. Mills, PhD

The 2020 Presidential election is what individuals know about themselves, not what they think about Donald Trump. Americans must honor God, and through prayer/supplication come to know the truth, and with God’s help change the mindset of Christian Right Evangelicals, GOP Party and Trump Loyalists because slavery is America’s Original Sin. Slaves didn’t have a choice, because death is not a choice. Death is condemnation for the original sin of disobedience to God. We know that God is God, and there is nothing impossible for God. Hence, being a slave to sin is really a SIN. Moreover, making one’s self a slave to sin is sin personified to whom, and what individuals love/serve. God gives every individual choice. Choices have consequences. On November 3, 2020 chose to VOTE your God conscience.

God has a Ram in the bush, and it happens to be Joe and Kamala because God has seen the travail of his people. Therefore: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn away from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal the land.” VOTE your God conscience, because your life and your children’s future hang in the balance. Thus, our checks and balances institutional-democratic-system of voting is offering us hope and life, not chaos and death. On November 3, we can glorify God, and give him all the glory, honor and power, and at the same time, we receive the rewards. “Thou art worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honour and power: for thou hast created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created.” Those who seek to play God and take the glory from God, God will correct us. Remember the Garden of Eden spiritual-disobedience to God. Remember the Sodom and Gomorrah disobedience when God told the Lot-family: “Don’t Look Back.” America, we must press on toward the high calling of democracy and “Don’t Look Back” wishing for slavery.

When all is said and done, and you still don’t vote your conscience, shame on you! For there is no excuse for not voting, because it’s not about Trump, it’s about America: GOOD versus EVIL and GOD versus EVILDOERS. In 2016, Donald Trump, asked the Black-community this question: “What the Hell Do You Have to Lose?” In 2020, the answer to Trump’s question is your very life, because overwhelmingly the majority of the tragic COVID-19 deaths have been Black/Brown individuals. In 2020, the Democratic Party is offering an inclusive America, full of hope for the future, because Christian Right Evangelicals and the GOP Party have made a mockery of sin: “Fools make a mock at sin: but among the righteous there is favour.” (Proverbs 14: 9). Hence, “Be not deceived, God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.” (Galatians 6: 7)