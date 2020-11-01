Prizes for building ARKS, not predicting rain

Share this article



You don’t get a prize for predicting rain, you get a prize for building an ARK...

You don’t get a prize for running a hundred-yard dash faster than Usain Bolt, you get a prize for taking a Kaepernick knee and forfeiting your job and career for a just cause…

You don’t get a prize for preaching a great sermon, you get a prize for living a great sermon…

You don’t get a prize for journeying with Harriet on the Underground Railroad to Ohio, you get a prize for finishing in Canada and hearing Harriet say, “WE GOT OUT!”

You don’t get a prize for being a Rolling Stone and out witting the AG’s Child Support Office…

You get a prize for keeping promises and cutting for all your children…

You get a prize for loving their mothers…

You don’t get a prize for murder-mouthing the President…

You get a prize for respecting free and fair elections and mobilizing family and friends to VOTE..

Rosa Parks didn’t get a prize for being tired. Rosa got a prize for taking a risk so that future generations could reap…

You get a prize for fighting for and building a police reform ARK in the memory of BIG FLOYD…

You don’t get a prize for having 500 pairs of shoes and 100 cars…

You get a prize by “getting even” by building an ARK of generational wealth for family and community…

You get a prize by enabling one mother to have transportation to get to and from work…

You get a prize by checking yes on your Driver’s license application for $1 to Rape Kits…

You get a prize by joining AKAs, Deltas, Zetas and Alphas in building the VOTING ARK OF PROGRESS on Tuesday, November 3…

If you can help somebody along the way, you have built an ARK of SALVATION.

It’s OK to be an amateur weatherman, but BUILD ARKS.