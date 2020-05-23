Manmade Law Without God Conscience: Justice!

Share this article



Bobby E. Mills, PhD

Since the spiritual disobedience of Adam and Eve, mankind has universally had problems with obedience to the spiritual laws of God or manmade-moral-enactments of laws (civil obligations). The Hebrews had (613) laws and they could not live by them. God reduced the (613) laws into the Ten Commandments given to Moses on Mt. Sinai, and we cannot live by the Ten. God sent his only begotten Son, Jesus the Christ, and condensed the Ten Commandments into the Two Great Commandments based upon the principle of LOVE God with all thy heart, with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and LOVE thy neighbor as thy self, and individuals refuse to live by them. Thus, when individuals do not know The Lawgiver: GOD they will not obey either manmade or God given laws. Seemingly individuals cannot resist the devil or resist violating God’s original spiritual edit: “don’t mess with the tree in the center of the garden: sin.”

It is not that we do not know that the wages of sin is eternal death, but unfortunately the temptation to sin is always present because of the flesh (selfishness). This is why as Christians we must: “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour: whom resist in the faith, knowing that the same afflictions are accomplished in your brethren that are in the world.” (1 Peter 5: 8-9).

American society has always used Law Enforcement Constabularies to unjustly enforce laws that are written, and those unwritten laws inscribed upon the hearts and minds of most Whites against Blacks/Minorities. This is why a spiritually confused father and son team of executioners (Gregory & Travis McMichael) riding in a pick-up truck can feel absolutely free, morally and legally in following, stopping and executing an unarmed Black man, Ahmaud Arbery, peacefully jogging down a public street. A White man (William Bryan) who videotaped the execution-style-murder has been fired from his job as a mechanic, harassed and ostracized by the White community for exercising his Constitutional God given rights of seeing a wrongful act and saying something. The McMichael executioners displayed a radicalized sign on their pick-up truck that read: “Don’t Tread On Me,” and to complete the phrase because “I will execute thee” and the White Law Enforcement Constabulary will protect me: The Blue Code.

Most Whites are silent and, we all know that silence is consent. This is the state of affairs in America: man’s law without Godly justice. However, a change is on the horizon orchestrated by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, because God is the instrument of righteous judgment: “God judgeth the righteous, and God is angry with the wicked every day. (Psalm 7: 11). Believe me, the numbers 7/11 is not a gamble with God; it is a sure-shot, because: “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment:” (Hebrews 9: 27). Selah!