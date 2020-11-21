Making Georgia and Texas Howl!

Share this article



You didn’t believe us when we told you that we were coming to get you. We are going to take control of our destinies without firing a single shot.

“While you were trying to float a fake Hunter Biden-Putin narrative, we were engaged in voter education, registration and mobilization.” These might have been the words of Stacey Abrams of the Fair Fight project.

The State of Georgia drove a stake into the heart of the GOP and broke the red vise grip on the state by winning the state for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. On Nov. 3, the showdown became real. Biden flying on the sails of Black voters would win the popular vote and electoral count. The victory was a non-violent way of winning the state and the presidency.

General William T. Sherman in 1864, announcing his violent campaign to the sea said, “I intend to make Georgia howl.” Well on Nov. 3, Stacey Abrams, the Black community and college-educated progressives helped to take down a president by making Atlanta and Georgia Howl. During Ms. Abrams’ run for governor of Georgia in 2014, 1.4 million voters were purged from the rolls. Could this have happened if the 1965 Voting Rights Act was in force?

Despite Sherman’s 60,000 Union troops scorching the Earth from Atlanta to Savannah in 1865, many rebel sympathizers didn’t get the message.

Grant disregarded a piece of African wisdom “Never take a handshake above the elbow.” Grant checked his resentment and gave the murderous Lee his sword back.

According to Wikipedia, “After the war, there was considerable violence against freedmen in the county. During the post-Reconstruction period, violence and the number of lynchings of blacks increased in the late 19th century, as whites exercised terrorism to re-establish and maintain white supremacy. Whites lynched 35 African Americans here from 1877 to 1950. With a total of 589, Georgia was second to Mississippi in its total number of lynching’s in this period.

POTUS loudly shouted, “I am the least racist person, I have done more for African-Americans than any other person, I have created more jobs.” This assertion did not find a home with Black people. Now the GOP must come face to face with the truth. The country is changing for the better. No yelping and one-liners about stealing the vote could stop the progressive tide

According to the African proverb, “ears that do not listen to advice, accompany the head when it is chopped off.”

In 1864, Sherman barreled through Savannah as the Confederates fled. He telegraphed President Abraham Lincoln that the Confederacy had been broken and have a Merry Christmas.

Black Atlanta and the suburbs gave President-Elect Joe Biden and a chocolate caramel Madame VP-elect Kamala an early Christmas present. The question is will they strengthen black futures and bring greater well-being for all the American people?

In spite of General Sherman and General Stacy Abrams opening a can of whip behind, the Confederacy lives with the termite infested red Southern electoral wall. To our chagrin, this includes the fair states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, S Carolina, N. Carolina, Tennessee, W. Virginia, Kentucky and Missouri.

The remaining challenge is to begin voter education, registration, and mobilization tomorrow in Texas and ready ourselves to protect the democracy. In 2022, there will be new obstructions to counting every vote. Let’s get ready to shoulder our responsibilities, support the blue senators in the January runoff in Georgia and let’s make TEXAS HOWL.