Look – Listen – Analyze – Reject

Share this article



By: Omowale Luthuli-Allen

If you believe the wrong source of information, your errors need to be corrected because this contest is TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, LIVE or DIE. One source, one voice undermines science. One source, one voice supports science.

One source puts science in command, not hocus pocus. One source puts politics in command.

Former presidential candidate Herman 9-9-9 Cain, God bless his soul, put politics in command by making a political statement of not wearing a mask. Cain, a man whose persona that I liked, was at the President’s rally in Tulsa spouting, “I am having a fantastic time.” By the way, I have no idea of where or how he caught the COVID-19 virus.

It is the same statement that good sister Dr. Stella Immanuel of H-Town blasted to the country and world: “MASKS are not NECESSARY.”

President Donald ‘45’ Trump said, “I thought her voice was an important voice.” De Coy in the NI__ _ _ ER Bible advocated that black people arrive at conclusions about an event or phenomena by using his metrics, LOOK, LISTEN, ANALYZE, ACCEPT or REJECT.

Dr. Immanuel says that we don’t need masks. Dr. Immanuel says that Hydroxychloroquine is a safe an effective therapeutic. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Robert Redfield and others point to five scientific studies that have disproved that this medicine is effective for COVID-19 patients. If I was flat on my back and dying, yes, I would take it, but I would assiduously avoid Hydroxychloroquine if my recovery chances were above 50% because I respect the science.

If you make the wrong choice, you can grease the skids that ferry you to eternity.

Medical conspiracy theories will be coming at all of us at confusing speeds. This is where we must use the CRITICAL THINKING SKILLS of LOOK, LISTEN, ANALYZE, ACCEPT or REJECT.

Common Sense is not to be abandoned when listening to Dr. Fauci or Dr. Immanuel. One is Wrong –DEAD WRONG – and one is RIGHT.

One thinks that viruses enter the cause and effect chain through DEMONS. One thinks that viruses have no will and that the laws that govern their invasive behavior can be discovered through biology.

Stay covered by the blood, pray the rosary, wear the sacred bracelet and necklace, but by all means, honor your head being on top of your body.