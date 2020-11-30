Share this article



Is Biden the right man for the Presidency in these perilous, extremely, difficult times? No doubt about it, Donald Trump is corrupt and ungodly. Christian Right Evangelicals and the GOP should have been a check/balance force on an ungodly, unrighteous, corrupt 45th President, but instead they have been complicit in the corruption. These self-centered institutional entities have allowed an ungodly male to wreak devilish-terror-revenge over a nation that God has blessed immensely.

Where do we go from here is the profound spiritual question.

Can America, through the leadership team of Biden/Harris, restore America as a shining democratic beacon of light for the world? Because: “If we say that we have fellowship with him, and walk in darkness, we lie, and do not the truth: but if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son, cleanseth us from all sin.” (1 John 1: 6-7). For four short years, which seems like an eternity, America has been living in hellish confusion rather than living in the light of God, because: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways: then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” (2 Chronicles 7:14).

The right man for the right time must be a god-fearing man (Christian); not a male of the world, because fear of the Lord is wisdom. Thus, it is paramount that the President be a statesman; not a power seeking, money-grubbing-politician, because the cornerstone moral values/principles of a godly-good Presidential leader are:

· America’s president should be a God-fearing person with a moral conscience.

· Have an abiding commitment to the principles of Constitutional democracy.

· Godly Stewardship of the planet (climate change).

· Ensuring quality of educational opportunity: democracy requires spiritual enlightenment and an understanding of the heavenly gifts.

· Belief in affordable universal healthcare, because health is wealth (human right).

· Belief in equal justice under law: equality of law enforcement.

· Must know how to build international/democratic relationships.

Trump led America into the wilderness of vulgar, ignorant, self-centered capitalism rather than democratic capitalism. Now, America is on the edge of spiritual, moral collapse. When Trump moved into The White House on January 20th of 2017, he called The White House a dump. Now, that his leadership mentality has been overwhelmingly rejected, he does not desire to leave the dump. WHY? Biden was elected and anointed for such a time as this. Biden is a God conscience man, and his Christian conscience will not allow him to be an ignorant fool, because: “The fear of man bringeth a snare: but whoso putteth his trust in the Lord shall be safe.” Therefore: “The Lord gave the word: great was the company of those that published it.” America, “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people. Selah. –