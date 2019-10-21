Impeachment is a Constitutional remedy, and at the same time, a political process to remove an ungodly-immoral-President from office. Donald J. Trump’s descent down the golden-escalator in Trump Tower was a descent in to the pit of hell, and he has been dragging America into that same pit. America, be very careful, lest we become just like Trump: ignorantly ungodly. Know this America, God has been seeking to save you from yourself, and ending-up in the pit of hell, because: “For the eyes of the Lord run to and fro throughout the whole earth, to shew himself strong in the behalf of them whose heart is perfect toward him.” (2 Chronicles 16: 9). America does not need another Civil War because we fought that War, and only Americans lost their lives (600,000). We need God to fight the battle if we are hell-bent on fighting another Civil War as Donald J. Trump is calling that which he desires into being. Donald J. Trump is absolutely spiritually and morally unqualified to the Presidential leader of these United States of America, as well as, the accepted leader of the free-world. The Bible warns us concerning a man that is full of anger, “A wrathful man stirreth up strife: but he that is slow to anger appeaseth strife.” (Proverbs 15: 18). Moreover, Trump’s platform statement was about a down-hill-drag into the pit of hell, not an escalator to heaven on earth. Jeb Bush stated it more emphatically: “Trump is the chaos candidate, and if elected he will be the chaos President.” How true, how true, and now, America is at a spiritual impeachment crossroads!

The Impeachment Process

The impeachment process was suggested by Benjamin Franklin at the Constitutional Convention in 1787 as a rational-orderly-process of removing a corrupt President. The process of Presidential impeachment is constitutionally established, and therefore, the process must be initiated in the House of Representatives as “Articles of Impeachment”. If Articles of Impeachment are passed by a majority vote (218) of the House of Representatives, the Articles are then considered by the Senate in a trial presided over by the Chief Justice of The Supreme Court with the one hundred Senators serving as the jury. If two-thirds (67) of the Senators vote in favor of impeachment, then the Senate will remove the President from office. (Reference: Robert Longley). When an individual tells America and the world in a Presidential announcement speech exactly who he is, what he is, and what he believes, please believe him/her, and then vote accordingly. America, never forget, The Office of the U. S. Presidency is sacred, not profane. Impeachment is about Presidential criminality; criminals are convicted in courts, and sentenced to jail-time.

At the present time, America has no foreign policy national objectives; only Donald J. Trump family objectives, crony objectives, and some-times honored Ally-Objectives, who realize that Trump is shallow-minded, and fool-hearty with ungodly-blind-greedy-ambitions. A man that will do anything for profit-motives and self-aggrandizement is not a man at all. President Trump is hell-bent in his ungodly desire for knowledge identification of the Whistleblower.

Question: Why?

The Whistleblower’s account of the telephone conversation between President Trump and the President of Ukraine are identical to the written account the Office of the President released for public circulation. Therefore, the name-identification of the Whistleblower is absolutely irrelevant; only the written Whistleblower document is of factual importance/concern, and it aligns with the Presidential written document based upon the conversation between the two leaders. Truth based upon facts matter, not deflection. The truth, nothing but the truth is the only thing that matters in human experiences, because the truth unites, and lies divide. (Donald J. Trump has told over 12, 000 lies as President of the United States of America). For after all, every god-fearing American knows that: “Every word of God is pure: he is a shield unto them that put their trust in him.” (Proverbs 30: 5).

America expects her staunch adversaries (Russia, North Korea) to take advantage of an ungodly-unwise-foolish-individual in the Office of the U. S. Presidency, but not Trusted Allies whom we share the best that America has to offer. At the same time, our Trusted-Allies should be able to always depend on America’s spiritual awareness and material generosity in their nation’s best interests, not take advantage of an ungodly-unwise-foolish-President. Hopefully, our trusted Allies understand the spiritual-mental-intellectual disposition of who is America’s President, and not seek to take ungodly advantage of America. Trusted-Allies, know this: “Fools make a mock of sin: but among the righteous there is favor.” (Proverbs 14:9) However, never in our smallest imagination did we think that a President and his family would use federal resources to simply acquire family riches. President John F. Kennedy had it absolutely correct when he asked every Americans to introspectively: “Ask not what your country can do for you, but ask what you can do for your country?”

IMPEACHMENT: HELL, YES! It would be ungodly, unlawful and immoral for the House of Representatives to not uphold its Constitutional-Oath-Fiduciary-Responsibility.

America, from now on, let’s never forget that democracy is for a nation of spiritually intelligent individuals, because God is not mocked; therefore “Be not deceived: evil communications corrupts good manners. Awake to righteousness, and sin not; for some have not the knowledge of God: I speak this to your shame.” (1 Corinthians 15: 33-34). Everything Donald J. Trump touches dies a spiritual death.

Every politician, especially Democrats for God’s sake do the work of the American people according to the word of God, because we should never elect another ungodly-foolish-President, because: “As snow in summer, and as rain in harvest, so honour is not seemly for a fool. Answer not a fool according to his folly, lest thou also be like unto him. Answer a fool according to his folly, lest he be wise in his own conceit. He that sendeth a message by the hand of a fool cutteth off the feet, and drinketh damage. He that hateth dissembleth with his lips, and layeth up deceit within him. When he speaketh fair, believe him not: for there are seven abominations in his heart. Whose hatred is covered by deceit, his wickedness shall be shewed before the whole congregation (world). A lying tongue hateth those that are afflicted by it, and a flattering mouth worketh ruin.” (Proverbs 26: 1-6; Proverbs 26-28). America, in 2020 get right with God, before it is too late, and the spiritual lights go out on American society, and America no longer is the shining light set on a hill for the world to see the greatness of God enshrined in the song America the beautiful. When all is said and done whatever happened to: “I and I alone can fix-it”. Now, the world community knows that it is: “I and I alone can screw-it-up”. Selah!