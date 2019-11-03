I remember in High School literature class reading the works of Edgar Allan Poe, famous mystery writer.

We rhymed with Annabelle Lee and ad nauseum repeated the Raven. Perhaps we should have paid more attention to his fiction, short story The House of Usher.

Poe tells of his narrator visiting an old buddy at his impressive and imposing mansion. Looking at the mansion for the first time, it appears to be impregnable and built by a stable genius.

However, this fortress conceals a tiny crack that runs from the roof of the structure in a winding, meandering zig-zag fashion all the way down to the foundation. I think we can classify this nearly invisible tear as a structural fault.

The occupants of the structure were already going mad, really mad. Ignoring and pretending that they didn’t hear the rumblings and minute movements.

Doors and windows crooked and out of alignment. Your contractor tapes and floats but the cracks keep coming. Cutting through the chase, the structure collapses and the occupants and house of Usher is swallowed by the lake.

Mother Nature and Father time are still disputed but they are undefeated. Your cheating heart tell on you.

Fissures and pressures in the walls of the nation are opening nearly everywhere. 99 lies might save you, but the hundredth lie will give you away.

State Department clerks, career officers and diplomats are testifying that the POTUS traded favors with a foreign country for political advantage. This is a violation of the law.

In the House of Usher, the protagonist buried his twin sister while she was alive. Somehow this act disturbed his conscience and he became more and more unhinged, more and more selfish, more and more paranoid. Enemies on the right, on the left and in the center.

The Mueller investigation concluded that the POTUS committed brazen acts of abuse of power. Attempting to award yourself a federal contract for G 7 hospitality at your hotels and have foreign governments to pay mega dollars for staying at your hotel is illegal.

It violates the emoluments clause of the Constitution. The one that hates ex-President OBAMA is now facing an accelerating impeachment probe and condemnation for unleashing genocidal fury in Syria.

When the house is on fire or flooded the rats will find the exits. The new yardstick becomes, Am I willing to go to jail for you?

Sean Spicer is Dancing with the Stars. Ricky Perry, former Texas Governor has resigned amidst the energy rot in Ukraine and is not taking calls. Kelly Anne has laryngitis. I saw an old ragged man on the streets.

I gave him a donation and he looked me in the eye and said, “The Lord will fix it.”

“The moral arc of the universe is long but it bends towards justice.” – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.