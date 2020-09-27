GOP: Ungodly ‘Group-Think’

Share this article



By: Bobby E. Mills, PhD

Law should be a force for universal good, not White Privilege. Most White males desire laws that maximize the pleasure principle: power, money and sex (PMS) through the court system.

As it has been stated, this is not the reason why White males can no longer afford “Just Laws,” but must control lawmakers, judges, and the court systems. Christian Right Evangelicals, GOP, Trump Loyalists and ungodly rebel supporters should heed this Word of God: “Take heed, and beware of covetousness: for a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth.” America, know this, the COVID-19-Coronavirus plague that the world is experiencing, and most assuredly America, is spiritually similar to the plagues that God allowed Egypt to experience. Americans, we must present ourselves as a living sacrifice to God, therefore: “I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a Supreme Court Justice for all times/seasons, and may her words of wisdom and deeds live forever. Thus, it is a spiritual-moral-travesty to the spiritual meaning of JUSTICE that this statement cannot be uttered concerning the spiritual-moral-character of all SUPREME COURT- JUSTICES. It is spiritual-crying-praying-time in American society, because of America’s nonspiritual conscience voted for the worst President in the history of the Republic, because now the US is upside-down. Therefore, know this, even Jesus wept because he had to bring Lazarus back from paradise with the Heavenly Father into this sin sick world. Sadly, the GOP is victimized by ungodly White-Privilege-Group-Think, and therefore, immoral loyalty to White Privilege transcends the democratic principles of the U. S. Constitution as well as the two great commandments. GOP obedience to the sin of White Privilege is greater than obedience to the Will of God. God calls us to be real and spiritually sincere. And, real spiritual love is without dissimulation, and goes beyond pretense, and superficial politeness. Spiritual love requires mindset concentration, will, and sacrificial efforts. Therefore, Christian Right Evangelicals “let this mind that was in Jesus be also in you”!

Justice is a spiritual-moral-concept, not just a hollow word. Sadly, Republicans have overly-politicized The Supreme Court as a partisan political body oriented toward selfish political ambitions, rather than a spiritual body fostering justice for all Americans. In Amos’ spiritual mourning for Israel he said it best: “Let judgment run down as waters, and righteousness as a mighty stream.” America, this is why trust must be spiritualized justice for all, not just a mere false conceptualization for White Privilege racism. Republicans are no longer the political voting majority; therefore can no longer disguise Racism-Conservatism-White-Privilege as Christian-Moral-Family-Values-Party. “It is what it is.” GOP ungodliness and political expediency have become the order of the day. God’s Law is The Law, and God is always in control. “The Two Great Commandments”: God is a Just Judge. Why then are we fighting over the interpretation/implementation of manmade imperfect laws? America under the ungodly political leadership of the GOP is not who we say we are constitutionally, but God has the last word. Selah. –AANI