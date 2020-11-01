Glory, Honor and Peace

Share this article



God does not punish us immediately for our sins, because God has an eternal judgment for sin. Thus, God’s eventual judgment is a certainty. President Donald Trump’s day is coming, and we hope/pray that it is on November 3rd. Moreover, we earnestly pray that the election will be an overwhelming victory for truth, justice, and a peaceful transition for the good of both America, and the world. And, that all Americans come together in love, peace and harmony for the benefit of all. “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad.” Since constitutionally declaring ourselves in 1776 to be a democratic nation-state, we have been spiritually struggling to become: “One Nation under God with liberty and justice for all.”

Since 2016, we have had a devilish monumental-catastrophic setback. For almost four years, Trump has been playing at being a dictator, rather than prayerfully being an effective presidential political administrator for all Americans. Trump has not been America’s president, but a dictator for his own EGO (Edge God Out), the GOP, Christian Right Evangelicals, and Trump Loyalists. However, there is no respect of persons with God. God must receive the glory, honor, praise, and power, because: “Thou art worthy, O’Lord, to receive glory and power; for thou hast created all things, and for thine pleasure they are and were created.” Trump has only created unadulterated confusion. God is not the author of confusion. The devil is the author of lying/confusion, because the devil is a lie, and the truth is not in him.

Freedom and money are not the same. Freedom is spiritual. It’s a spiritual gift-mind-thing of GOD. We come into the world with nothing. We leave with nothing, because your relatives will only bury you with covering for your body. However, individuals do leave a REPUTATION in the world. Because: “It is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment. Therefore, “Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus:” Money is material. Money can give individuals independence, but it cannot give individuals freedom. Trump has a slave mentality toward money, and he has used money as a tool of division in American society. After all is said and done, we must learn to live together or we shall perish together. Trump was never a solution, because he has always been a problem, to himself and this country. There is joy in serving; especially when you do not have envy and malice toward others. Having the fruits of the Spirit and acting Christ-like by loving, and serving others is far more important in the long run than being a billionaire. Thus, Trump has no God conscience and humility whatsoever about anything, including himself. America, the future of our country is on the ballot.