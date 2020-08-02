Share this article



By: Bobby E. Mills, PhD

We are witnessing the full-blown, vulgar militarization of policing in Urban America. Therefore, if you see box-cattle-cars on sidetracks in urban communities imitate Paul Revere’s admonition, because Trump’s Urban War is full-blown: forewarned: foretold. The election of Trump in 2016 was proof-positive that everything in America is South – south of the South Pole. Shame on Christian Right Evangelicals because they cannot be trusted, they say Lord, Lord and vote, and run with the devil. COVID-19 is proof-positive that Trump is not a crisis-leader-manager; but a chaos-conflict-creator, and four bankruptcies are money management indicators that he is not a successful businessman. Trump cannot lead, and he will not follow! In order to be an effective crisis manager, an individual must be able to first follow in order to be a good leader. Leadership is about loving and serving God and people. Trump has created an ungodly self-serving culture of lies; which can only lead to death, destruction and sorrow.

The moral pathway to just-fair police enforcement is positive socio-economic reforms, not militarization of policing. The only way law enforcement (Justice-System) can meaningfully change is that individuals of like-minds believe in the spiritual-moral-principle of Justice for all. Justice is a spiritual-moral-concept, because: “For there is no difference: for all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God.” (Romans 3: 22-23). Those who morally-legally-discipline others are the controllers of social behavior. Morality cannot be legislated, but laws can/must be equally enforced. Law Enforcement Constabularies were designed to protect White male property right privileges, not the human rights of minorities. Trump’s attempt to militarize policing in Urban Cities is a “tunnel-vision” approach designed to be a “get-out-of-jail-free-card” to avoid State/Federal prosecution. President Lincoln said it best: “You can fool all the people some of the time, And some of the people all the, time, but you cannot fool all the people, all the time.”

Trump’s attempt to militarize policing in America is a dictatorial-despotic-over-reaction to fear of losing the 2020 Presidential-Election. The election of Trump in 2016 accelerated the decline of the GOP into a blue-collar cult of non-college educated white privilege oriented whites. Democracy is for an intelligent citizenry. The 2020 Presidential election is absolutely consequential in relationship to America’s survival.

America’s “IDEAL” has never been America’s reality. Trump has created a nightmare, and is leading America to a dangerous spiritual-moral-crossroads by vulgarly-politically corrupting the checks-balances-governmental-tenets, and by execrating institutional structural inequalities in the system: Democratic-Institutions. Time-honored democratic principles/traditions mean absolutely nothing to Trump. Consequently, the Trump Administration instituted a vulgar form of socialism for corporations-businesses and the rich-powerful; not fairness for working-class-families. Policing problems are only symptomatic of the larger socio-economic-structural-problems of institutional racism/sexism.

Genesis is the beginning. Revelation is the end. We are caught in the in-between, halted between right and wrong. The question is: what is God spiritually up to and what is God seeking to get Americans to morally understand, because life is a swift transition? Therefore, remember: “So then every one of us shall give in account of himself to God.” (Romans 14:12). On November 3rd vote your conscience, but make sure it refers to a God-conscience!