Fools of a Fool

By: Bobby E. Mills, PhD

Democracy is for spiritually intelligent individuals, and this is precisely why the founders created a mass universal educational system. They wanted everyone to be able to read and understand the spiritual principles of the Bible as a guide for nation-state-unity: “One nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.”

King Solomon, the wisest leader to have lived, said it best: “As snow in summer, and as rain in harvest, so honor is not seemly for a fool.” (Proverbs 26: 1). Hence, King Solomon said: “Answer not a fool according to his folly, lest thou also be like unto him. Answer a fool according to his folly, lest he be wise in his own conceit.” (Proverbs 26: 4-5). America, there is a time-honored adage: “convince a fool against his will, he remains a fool still.” Question: do White Privilege oriented individuals really want to destroy America, because too many of them are not experiencing the American Dream (millionaires and billionaires)? Of course, you can never satisfy GREED. Greed only produces more greed. Christian Right Evangelicals, GOP and Trump Loyalists, I hope you see yourselves in this scriptural verse. If so, and you want more for you, and less or even nothing at all for other Americans, please reelect Donald Trump for four more years! And Russia will conquer America without firing a SHOT, because Trump will give the reins of power to Putin because he has destroyed America’s checks and balances democratic-institutional structures.

The GOP is waging an unholy White-Privilege-Culture-War against an inclusive American democratic society: reason versus folly (nonsense). Thus, the GOP is not seeking to address a multi-cultural-inclusive-America; only White Privilege America, not the United States of America. When God delivered the Israelites out of bondage Joshua addresses all the people; not some with these words: “Now therefore fear the Lord, and serve him in sincerity and in truth: and put away the gods which your fathers served on the other side of the flood, and in Egypt; and serve ye the Lord. And if it seems evil unto you to serve the Lord, choose you this day whom ye will serve.” Slave days were not America’s best days, America’s best days are ahead of her, because God is a God of the present and future moments, not the past. Living in the past is a recipe for disaster. The past belongs to the devil because it was imperfect.

Wise individuals make choices based upon the greatest need. Fools do not listen, because they cannot control their tongue. This is why: “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge: but fools despise wisdom and instruction.” We are witnessing a lot of nonsensical White-Cultural-Rage in the GOP-Convention, because children of spiritual-darkness do not understand that: “Hatred stirreth up strifes: but love covereth all sins.” Sin is serious, not because of what it does to US, but because it is against God! Selah.