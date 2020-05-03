Follow the Science, ignore the noise, focus on the signals

Share this article



By: Omowale Lithuli-Allen

In March of 2016, the NYT featured an article that was prophetic about the future of the US and world regarding an emerging existential threat-PANDEMICS. Authors Osterholm and Olshaker posited that MICROBES, GERMS would be the deadliest of enemies that we face.

No, it is not a Chinese virus. Senator Cornyn, it is not a Chinese bioweapon. The bird flu was initially detected in Washington State, USA and British Columbia, Canada. A source could have been migratory birds, but we don’t call it the Canadian or USA flu. Neither do we call the swine flu the Mexican flu. Every day on our planet, 8 billion people are in close proximity with 20 Billion live chickens, 400 million pigs, bats and birds, camels, snakes etc. Mega markets have these wild animals available for the food supply. The corona virus is part of the same family of viruses that gave us SARS. Carnivores, plant-based eaters, we have a problem in that the viruses are leaping over or penetrating the shield in a deadly way between animals and human beings.

The NYT article stated that the 1918-19 Spanish flu might have killed more people than all the wars of the twentieth century combined. In 2015, Bill Gates is on record predicting a PANDEMIC. The POTUS 45 was informed by Mr. Navarro, his trade adviser that a Pandemic was near in January 2020. This advise ran counter to the narrative of POTUS that the virus would mysteriously vanish in a few days.

Many of us were taught in the 60’s and 70’s that to be forewarned is to be forearmed. POTUS and his fossil regime were working overtime to dismantle the achievements of one of the most consequential presidents in US history – Barack OBAMA. The Obama administration successfully managed a national and global response to Ebola and H1NI and was rewarded by massive cuts to the disease barrier programs. It is an abomination when cripples hate dancers.

The long and short, the take a way is that infectious disease can wipe us out and the weak national COVID 19 virus response is costing us lives. At least three to four things are required.

Follow the science. Ignore the noise and focus on the signal. The science is represented by IN GOD WE TRUST Dr. Anthony Fauci and Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams. Social Distancing and other precautions appear to be flattening the curve. Governor Cuomo has emerged as a credible messenger and NYC is the epicenter and stand out example of governmental and personal accountability. Mayor Turner and County Judge Hidalgo will remain credible messengers if they follow and respect the science. Let’s stay the course. Hang on to the world as it spins around. Don’t let the spin get you down. Thank you, Donnie Hathaway. Find your power, strengthen yourself and family. Find new ways to communicate and interact. Choose togetherness over isolation, anxiety and depression. Deepen your convictions and faith. Cultivate critical thinking and problem- solving skills in your family. Donate to the food bank. MSNBC reminds me that Jesus rode an ass into Jerusalem, continue you Bible, Torah, Holy Quran studies, but keep your ass out of temples, churches, mosques and synagogues until the word is given by the scientists. Reject Pastor Sandy’s admonition to not take a Corona vaccine or therapeutic. Break every chain. The vote was bought by blood, sweat and tears. Get prepared to vote for the qualified in Nov. 2020. Let’s be slow to surrender our freedoms of speech, assembly, the right to be brought before a judge if you are arrested (habeas corpus) for they will be hard to recover. Vote if you must send your vote by carrier pigeon. Ask for discernment to detect con men and wolf in sheep’s’ clothing

I can see no harm being done by sending a message to the first lady, Melania, thank you for wearing a mask.