Education, Democracy and Christianity

By: Bobby E. Mills, PhD

Democracy requires an educated-spiritually-intelligent voting population. The Bible states it in a most profound emphatic manner: “Blessed is he that readeth, and they that hear the words of this prophecy, and keep those things which are written therein: for the time is at hand.” (Revelation 1: 3). Understanding the spiritual instruction of the Holy Bible is necessary for the proper functioning of a democratic society; without becoming a Theocracy. Thus, in the sight of God equal is equal, not more or less equal. The election of Donald J. Trump to the Office of President is a clear-cut-spiritual example of why spiritual-education is so very important to the well-being of a healthy democratic society. “Then Peter and the other Apostles answered and said, We ought to obey God rather than men.” (Especially males such as Donald J. Trump). (Acts 5: 29). Every American needs to know for their own spiritual and mental stability and well-being that, “And hereby we do know that we know him, if we keep his commandments. He that saith, I know him, and keep not his commandments, is a liar, and the truth is not in him. But whoso keepeth his word, in him verily is the love of God perfected: hereby know we that we are in him. He that saith he abideth in him ought also walk, even as he walked.” (1 John 2: 3—6). Christian Right Evangelicals cease and desist from using ungodly racially-oriented-motivated-doctrines of exclusion, because “All have sinned, and come short of the glory of God; being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus.” (Romans 3: 23-24). Therefore: “Let all things de done decently and in order.” (1 Corinthians 14: 40). Thus, if every American understood these profound words of spiritual inspiration; we would have peace and tranquility in American society, and spiritual love would abundantly flow like a mighty stream. Above all, America could assist in establishing peace, civility, and tranquility in the world’s communal-order; not by carrying a Big Stick (military might), but by spiritually respecting and loving the human dignity of others.

The Preamble to the U. S. Constitution is a powerful spiritual testament to America’s Biblically-based Articles of the Constitution. Thus, too many spiritually-uneducated-Whites voted for the ungodliness of white privilege that is segregation. For example, a former Alabama Federal Judge declared: “that America was great when slavery existed”. Shame! Shame! Shame! Is this the reason why Republicans are so held bent on stacking court systems, including the U. S. Supreme Court with so-called Conservative Judges, which in turn, means racially motivated Judges? Question: Are conservatism and racism flip-sides of the same coin? Moreover, if individuals are living in the light of God, “This then is the message which we have heard of him, and we declare unto you, that God is light, and in him is no darkness at all. If we say that we have fellowship with him, and walk in darkness, we lie, and do not the truth: but if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanseth us from all sin.” (1 John 1: 5-7).

Forgiveness is divine, and it is the greatest spiritual principle that an individual can embrace in their hearts and minds. Thus, American Blacks have forgiven Whites for America’s original sin: slavery. For after all, Blacks have moved on to higher-spiritual-ground; therefore, too many Whites desire to continue to live in the past. This is why most Whites voted for the most spiritually-ungodly-male in the history of the Republic. In fact, punishing themselves, because they cannot move-on (get over it), and embrace an inclusive future. Blacks have moved on embracing the future, in faith toward God, living in the now (present), and above all, seeking to correct the past in faith, and trusting God for a better future for all of God’s children. American society is characterized by the principle of private-property-rights; not a human rights. Even slavery was characterized by a property-rights-system (propositions). Sadly, though it is, too many Christian Right Evangelicals and GOP/Trump Loyalists have become a political party of ungodly hypocrites: yelling and trying to destroy democratic principles of equality of human dignity. Know this, America, facts matter; because facts are the foundation of truth, because truth is on the Lord’s Side. Thus, the author of confusion is the devil. “For God is not the author of confusion, but of peace, as in all churches of the saints.” (1 Corinthians 14: 33). Hence, TRUTH belongs to God, and the author and finisher of lies is the devil. Question: Christian Right Evangelicals/GOP Loyalists are you on the Lord’s side or Trump’s side? “Then Peter and the other apostles answered and said, We ought to obey God rather than men.” (Acts 5: 29). Given the impending Impeachment-Crisis American society needs to be saved from itself through the Word of God, and thus is The Word of God: “But what saith it? The word is nigh thee, even in thy mouth, and in thy heart: that is, the word of faith, which we preach: that if thou shalt believe in thy hart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.” (Romans 10: 8-10). If only Christian Right Evangelicals pastors would preach this spiritual doctrine, America would truly be the land of the free, and the home of the brave, and what a country we would have!

Racism is and might always remain as a central feature of American society. In 1964, Civil Rights Act, and 1965 the Voting Rights Act, American society took the physical white-only-signs down from public facilities (American-Style-Apartheid). However, far too many Whites have never spiritually taken the white only signs down in the hearts of the spiritual minds due primarily to family and religious socialization. However, all individuals understand that morality cannot be legislated. Thus, America is characterized by the Rule of Law, and yet, GOP White male law makers do not want to live by the laws they themselves make. Hence, some males should cease, and desist from their Ego-Tripping-Desire to treat women as private-property, rather than as Children of God. Thus, given current Impeachment hearings just maybe it is spiritually time for a woman to ascend to the Presidency of these United States of America! Of course, only individuals who know the Divine Lawgiver will obey man-made-laws! Once upon a time a Self-Righteous-GOP-Cult of Lawmakers impeached a President for lying about an immoral private-personal-sexual-act. Now, Republican males support a GOP-President that has told over 13,000 lies in three years, illegally paid-hush-money to ladies of the evening in order to cover-up-sexual-indiscretions in violation of campaign finance laws, physically been accused of grabbing/molesting women, and has been a close friend of a wealthy convicted child molesting pedophile. What-Shameful-Hypocrisy! GOP Loyalists, God is not mocked nor is he fooled, individuals reap what they sow: “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he.” (Proverbs 23: 7), because “There is no wisdom nor understanding nor counsel against the Lord.” (Proverbs 21:30). You cannot escape final judgment. (Hebrews 9:27).