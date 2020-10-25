Democracy: Moral Order

Share this article



Democracy is for all citizens, but democracy can only survive/thrive when citizens are spiritually enlightened. The Founders created a mass universal educational system primarily so citizens could learn to read, and spiritually understand the Bible as the basis for societal-communal living (moral order). The ungodly leadership mentality of Donald Trump in conjunction with Christian Right Evangelicals has empowered a virus of hatred rather than love, peace and good will, because: “Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful.” President Trump has absolutely transformed the GOP into the Southern Dixiecrat Party with Trump as its Russian-style-dictator. Question: how low can the GOP go? God-fearing Americans are praying that their days are numbered.

Time-honored democratically established traditions, procedures and institutions are not the problem. The problem is the self-centered mentality of some individuals elected to public service offices, the erosion of moral order-structure in our families, churches, schools and civic organizations. Politics should advance the universal good of the nation; not what’s good for politicians and political parties. Tit for tat politics is a losing governing proposition, because it does not resolve the long-term issues of immorality, dark money, corporate greed, and political party corruption. Therefore, changing the number of individuals on the Supreme Court may be a short-term political fix for some understandably disgruntled individuals, but it is not the long-term moral answer for nation-state civility and human decency. America does not need a short-term political fix, but a long-term moral Constitutional solution. Long-term legal solutions must be enacted into law by the Senate on when procedural timeframes for Supreme Court Justice Confirmation hearings are inappropriate. This will eliminate political party confusion over process. God-fearing individuals know that anything Trump touches invariably will be corrupted, because corruption is all he knows.

Former Vice President Joe Biden must rise above the vulgar ungodly political partisanship running rampart in America, and forth rightly address the underlying political governance issues that are ripping the moral fabric of American society apart. Judge Barrett’s qualifications are not the moral leadership issues. GOP-Senators and their corporate allies are the problem. The godly answer lies in mounting political efforts to vote the bums out of office. Statesman like character is needed, not bitterer partisanship. Biden must give the kind of statesman-like address to the nation that Obama gave in 2008 when confronted with the issue of institutional-racism. The opportunity has come. Opportunity is the present moment. The question is: what shall voters do with it? Do we do like Pilate? Wash our hands, and say let the record stand? Or do we rise up and run like hell to the polls, and vote the ungodly rascals out of office, because nothing can separate us from the love of God. Therefore: “What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us?” (Romans 12: 31). Selah.