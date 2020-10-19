Share this article



“Come Together” is a song written by John Lennon of the Beatles as a campaign song for Timothy Leary who was running for Governor of California. If Americans ever needed to come together; it is now, because the ungodly upside-down Bible carrying Presidential leadership mentality of Trump has torn America asunder.

As Americans, we need to spiritually come together in prayer. All clergy, all faiths/religions need to diligently seek the face of God through prayer and love, because prayer changes things. A prayer-event over a three-day period in Washington, D. C. is sorely needed, because our Constitution is spiritually grounded. Moreover, we have asked the world to: “Give me your tired, your poor: your huddled masses yearning to be free.” Now, unfortunately, immigration has become a hot-button political issue. The question is WHY? The answer lies in the undying, ungodly desire of some Whites for White Privilege.

Unfortunately, Trump has exacerbated/fueled white grievance as a political White Privilege Movement so much so, until now, American democracy is threatened. Questions: can the children of Cain have a come to Jesus moment? Can the children of Abel forgive the children of Cain, and come together as “one nation under God, indivisible with liberty, and justice for all?”

Trump is pretending that he is victimized by evil rather than the perpetrator of evil, and an absolute beneficiary of evil tweets, Justice Department actions and falsified investigations. God is love/peace, not confusion. In the age of Trumpism can Americans let their minds be like the mind of Christ Jesus? Let’s pray that Trump’s desire to destroy tenets of universal truth/trust and have the ungodly children of Cain trust in him is not successful on Election Day. Moreover, Trump’s bold attempts to undermine the basic democratic principles of voting in Presidential elections are simply horrifying. In order for individuals to do right they must first think right: “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he: Eat and drink, saith he to thee; but his heart is not with thee.” Trump’s heart and mind is not with America’s spiritual moral structural order, and this is why we must have a national prayer vigil in order that we might be able to sing anew “God Bless America,” because God cannot bless mess (CONFUSION). Because: “For God is not the author of confusion, but of peace, as in all the churches of the saints.”

When individuals spend all of their time chasing earthly treasures, they will do anything for power, money and sex (PMS); even destroy a democratic nation state. This is precisely why Americans must pray, and ask God to forgive us for permitting an ungodly man to create a congregation of the dead, because a: “Man that wandereth out of the way of understanding shall remain in the congregation of the dead.” (Proverbs 21: 16). When this happens, we can sing anew God Bless America, land that I love. Selah! –