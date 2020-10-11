Bruised Not Broken

Share this article



America has been bruised by the Trump Presidency; but not broken. On November 3, Godly Americans can rise up, and demonstrate to the world that Democracy is stronger than this want to be tyrant. COVID-19 is not a respecter of social statuses, and lying can kill you. Hence, lying to one’s self is the worst kind of killing. Trump tempted GOD, and the devil burned him. What else can individuals expect from the devil; other than hell? Now, Trump is boldly and brazenly pretending that he was only slightly scorched, but he was rushed to Walter Reed. He lied. Gullible Americans believe the lie. Trump has simply made it easy for them to act out what they always have believed: “the Earth and the fullness thereof belongs to Whiteness; not GOD. America, know this, we are spiritually bruised; but not broken, because we refuse to have a national spiritual-reckoning “come to JESUS reconciliation moment.” It is well acknowledged in (2 Chronicle 7:14) that God has eternally spoken: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from Heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

The biggest spiritual upside-down problem in America today is so-called hypocritical Christian leaders and Christian believers, who say Lord, Lord and run with the devil or function as the devil’s “imps.” However, they lie, and there is no truth in them. The empirical proof is in the fact that (82%) of Christian Right Evangelical hypocrites voted for Trump in spite of absolute spiritual knowledge of his transgressions-sins against GOD. Nothing was hidden concerning Donald J. Trump’s low-life moral character.

This must be spiritually said: Trump’s ungodly leadership doctrinal approach to COVID-19 is responsible for many of the 212, 000+ deaths, and over 7.5+ million Americans contracting the deadly-virus, and still counting. Trump inherited an excellent economy from the Obama Administration as well as a blueprint on how to administratively manage world-wide Pandemics, and issues related to climate change. This information was boldly/trashed; because Trump, GOP Loyalists, and Christian Right Evangelicals only care about power/money values, not human/dignity values. All Americans need to learn to live in the light of GOD, and have a relationship with TRUTH; not lies that come forth from the mouths of ungodly individuals, because: “If we say that we have fellowship with him, and walk in darkness, we lie, and do not the truth: but if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the Lord Jesus Christ his Son cleanseth us from all sin.” If an individual says he/she is without sin: they lie. Americans need to renew their minds, afresh: “I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service.” Selah.