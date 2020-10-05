America is an idea about spiritual-moral values

Share this article



By: Bobby E. Mills, PhD

President Trump is attempting to make America solely about monetary values; not spiritual- moral values. On November 3, God-fearing Americans can demonstrate to themselves, and the entire world through their vote, that they FEAR God, and America honors the sacred words of the Constitution, because: “Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.” Thus, if President Trump had been a Godly presidential leader and told the American people the truth about how the COVID-19 virus was transmitted, a lot of lives could have been saved, because: “Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof.” Now, over 201,000 Americans are dead, and an untold number could have been saved. The Constitution requires Godly creative communal living based upon human rights values and moral principles as prescribed in the Constitution. America, let’s pray that God grants US the time to get it right with Him, and constitutionally with each other.

President Trump has popularized the Old Southern strategy of “divide and conquer,” and taken the demonic concept of OTHERIZING to a higher dimension. Now, the strategy of “them versus us” is functioning extremely well on spiritually disenchanted Americans who feel that they have nothing to lose materially, and everything to gain. America, you cannot run with foxes and bait with the hounds, because there will come a time when individuals must render under unto God what is God’s, and render unto Caesar (Trump) that what is Caesar’s (Trump’s). Choices must be made, and there are life and death consequences in choice decision making: judgment. The flesh is weak, and: “We all must appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad.” Choices have real life and death consequences.

The Holy Spirit (TRUTH) frees us from sin. Mankind makes laws that his spiritual mind/heart cannot keep/obey, and which are against God’s spiritual and moral laws. God makes laws that are weak through the flesh, and a classic-spiritual example is the current political confusion over the Supreme Court. Human beings politicize everything toward selfish aggrandizement. Mankind can change the Supreme Court in the light of time. God can change everything in the light of eternity in the twinkling of an eye. This scriptural verse speaks to the relevance of all of the ungodly confusion, and spiritual misunderstanding of it all, that is running rampant in American society. “For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death. For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, God sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh.” (Romans 8: 2-3). Americans, “Isn’t That Good News!” – AANI