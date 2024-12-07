NO MORE PASSIVE POLITICS ALLOWED

Home

People may say, "I'm not political," or "I don't discuss politics," but the fact of the matter is that we live politics daily. Now is not the time for passive politics just because the presidential election is over. Now is the time to stay engaged because it is state and local government that effects our daily lives the most. While the average Texan is currently focused on the holiday season, many legislators and lobbyists are planning to shake things up during this 89th Texas Legislative session which starts January 14, 2025, and runs through June 2, 2025. Legislators began submit- ting bills November 12th that may impact education, immigration, health, public safety, reproductive rights, property taxes, etc. Therefore, it is important to know who our state representatives are and how to reach them. While Republicans have the majority in both chambers, it is important to remember Henry Kissinger's statement, "America has no permanent friends, no permanent enemies, only permanent interests." Using that same logic, we each have to determine our individual permanent interests, and express that interest to our elected officials regardless of their party affiliation. The most vulnerable Texans are children. They cannot vote but experience the out- comes at school daily. During the last legislative session, the Texas Education Agency was directed to develop instructional materials for statewide use as a result of House Bill (HB) 1605. Bluebonnet Learning is what they came up with for kindergarten through fifth graders. The State Board of Education (SBOE) recently approved the curriculum that includes biblical references across grade levels. Children who are not Christians will still be expected to demonstrate mastery of the material. Currently, the curriculum is optional and provides a $60 per student incentive to adopt it. It is very likely that this 89th session could result in a similar curriculum for secondary students, and/or make the Bluebonnet Learning curriculum mandatory instead of optional. Parents and teachers, who are also constituents, need to identify their personal interests and contact their state representatives to express their position regardless of party affiliation. Vouchers will also be a topic that will make a comeback. There were four special ses- sions between May 2023 and December 2023 in attempts to get school vouchers passed. Again, constituents will need to identify their personal interests concerning send- ing public dollars to private schools and make their voices heard. Needless to say, vouchers will affect rural districts and high poverty school districts the most if passed by creating a deficit for those districts. The $60 per student may become more enticing for school districts that struggle financially. The bible and limited educational resources have been used historically to marginalize and control groups of people, especially those that were enslaved here in America. Descendants of enslaved Americans largely attend public schools. This could be seen as a retro reboot of oppression. During the last session, lawmakers also passed Senate Bill (SB) 17, which eliminated public colleges and universities from having diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) offices or performing those functions. At a recent policy summit hosted by the Texas Public Policy Foundation, Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R- Houston, said "Texas is far from done," about SB 17. Bettencourt serves on the Senate Education Committee. Rep. John Bucy, D-Austin, who serves on the House Higher Education Committee, told the Austin Statesman that SB 17 and SB 18 are "major steps backwards" that "micromanage" institutions to their detriment. Next session, he hopes to repeal the anti-DEI law. College students, who are voters, along with parents, professors, and others need to identify their personal in- terests and contact their state representatives to express their position, too. The Texas legislature is composed of 15 seats in the Texas Senate and the 150 seats in House of Representatives. Use https://wrm. capitol.texas.gov/home to find out who represents you in Texas and on the State Board of Education (SBOE).

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.