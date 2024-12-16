No Degree, No Problem

By: Chloé Richards

For generations a college degree was the golden ticket to success in Black communities. Today, that idea of what success looks like is being challenged by young Black people.

Young Black people have found ways to make money from their phones, never having to work a 9-5, creating their own schedules and being their own boss. Simply posting videos on various social media apps or being entrepreneurs has allowed young black people to make money that most people who work regular jobs would not make in their lifetime.

The reality of student debt is often not discussed when young Black students are being told to go to college, according to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) 72% of Black graduates finish college in debt, a debt for many that is often never paid off. Many graduates also graduate and work jobs that do not require a degree or jobs that don’t have anything to do with their degree field. Some, continue on to graduate school hoping that that may help them get a better job but in reality, it is only putting them in more debt.

College is still necessary for those who wish to become doctors, lawyers or educators. However, many students are choosing some of those paths because they guarantee success, those professions will always be needed. Today, many Black graduates are becoming teachers because of the money incentive and the teacher shortage, a path that they chose because they had to not because they wanted to.

A never-ending cycle has been created, go to college, get a job that sustains your living, work until you retire, and then die. Most people hate their jobs, and there is no room for joy when you are forced to do something you do not want to do.

The economy and rise in inflation, makes this shift in mindset essential. Young Black entrepreneurs and content creators are creating lives for themselves that provide flexibility, creativity and most importantly financial freedom. Now we must ask the question, “why follow a traditional path when you can create your own?” There are countless ways to live a fulfilling life without following a certain path.

As we continue to redefine what success truly means, it is clear that the future is filled with endless possibilities. For some success is about more than just a degree or two, it’s about creating a life that aligns with your values, passions, and visions for the future. Now, we must ask ourselves: What does success look like for me?