NO DEGREE, NO PROBLEM

For generations a college degree was the golden ticket to success in Black communities. Today, that idea of what success looks like is being challenged by young Black people. Young Black people have found ways to make mon- ey from their phones, never having to work a 9-5, creating their own schedules and being their own boss. Simply posting videos on various social media apps or being entrepreneurs has allowed young black people to make money that most people who work regular jobs would not make in their lifetime. The reality of student debt is often not discussed when young Black students are being told to go to college, according to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) 72% of Black graduates finish college in debt, a debt for many that is often never paid off. Many graduates also graduate and work jobs that do not require a degree or jobs that don't have any- thing to do with their degree field. Some, continue on to graduate school hoping that that may help them get a bet- ter job but in reality, it is only putting them in more debt. College is still necessary for those who wish to become doctors, lawyers or educa- tors. However, many students are choosing some of those paths because they guarantee success, those professions will always be needed. Today, many Black graduates are becoming teachers because of the money incentive and the teacher shortage, a path that they chose because they had to not because they wanted to. A never-ending cycle has been created, go to college, get a job that sustains your living, work until you retire, and then die. Most people hate their jobs, and there is no room for joy when you are forced to do something you do not want to do. The economy and rise in inflation, makes this shift in mindset essential. Young Black entrepreneurs and content creators are creating lives for themselves that pro- vide flexibility, creativity and most importantly financial freedom. Now we must ask the question, "why follow a traditional path when you can create your own?" There are countless ways to live a fulfilling life without following a certain path. As we continue to redefine what success truly means, it is clear that the future is filled with endless possibilities. For some success is about more than just a degree or two, it's about creating a life that aligns with your values, passions, and visions for the future. Now, we must ask ourselves: What does success look like for me?

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.