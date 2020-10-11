As bars reopen, don’t be a drunk fool!

Share this article



We have our own special “Public Service Announcement” letting you know that, even though more businesses are slowly getting back to normal, we still need to use EXTREME CAUTION! Gov. Greg Abbott announced this week that BARS and similar establishments are allowed to reopen at 50% capacity in counties with low COVID-19 hospitalizations starting Oct. 14, and while that makes many of us smile, we have to say — DON’T BE A DRUNK FOOL!

“The good news is that even with additional business openings, even with more students returning to school and more gatherings like football games, Texans have shown that we can contain the spread of COVID,” Abbott said.

Abbott said bars will have to follow the same safety protocols as restaurants, such as following distance and seating restrictions, and county judges will have the authority to opt into these openings as long as they assist in enforcing health guidelines.

“They can open at a 50% capacity provided that they follow the safety protocols,” Abbott explained. “If we continue to contain COVID, then these openings just like other businesses should be able to expand in the near future.”

Other businesses, including amusement parks, movie theaters, zoos, aquariums and bowling alleys can expand to 75% capacity in counties with low COVID-19 hospitalizations ‪beginning Oct. 12.

These expansions are allowed in regions where the hospitalizations are less than 15% of the facility’s capacity.

The governor said Texans are continuing to help contain the spread of the coronavirus by following CDC guidelines and health protocols.

He stressed in a Facebook post that he has confidence our state is prepared for these additional openings, but we all must remain vigilant and show personal responsibility to protect ourselves and loved ones.

So, YOUR lives are still in YOUR hands, which we hope you keep sanitized and routinely wash with soap.

Don’t let a “night of drinking and partying” confuse your good judgment. Be safe out there and make sure that, as you toast to whatever you are toasting, carelessness won’t make it your last.

Enjoy yourselves. Be responsible. WEAR YOUR MASKS. And remember, COVID-19 IS REAL!