Texas Congressman Al Green Endorses Kamala Harris for President, Points to Her Record as Change Agent

Today, Congressman Al Green of Texas announced his endorsement of Senator Kamala Harris in her run for president. Green, in his eighth term representing Texas’ 9th district, points to Harris’ record of reform and her proposals like her new immigration plan as why he is coming out early for Harris. He is the second member of the Congressional Black Caucus to endorse Harris.

“Kamala Harris represents leadership and commitment to service that is desperately needed in the White House,” Green said. “Not only does she have plans, she has used the power of her position enact real change that can become a model for the nation. From creating a program to address trauma in children who witness domestic violence as San Francisco’s District Attorney, to standing up to big banks and winning billions for California’s homeowners as Attorney General, to being one of the foremost opponents in the Senate to the corruption of this Administration – Kamala Harris represents the future of our nation.”

“I’m so excited to have Al’s support in this race,” Harris said. “He understands what our working and middle class families are facing each day and that we must restore trust in government to work in their best interest. This starts with a tax code that benefits the middle class instead of the wealthy to protecting and preserving all tenets of our democracy but assuring them that no one is above the law.”

Green will campaign with Harris and serve as Texas campaign co-chair. Green joins Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Rodney Griffin, Texas Democratic Executive Committeeman Emeritus, in endorsing Harris from the Lone Star State. Texas will award more than 200 delegates in the 2020 Democratic primary.