Sysco Corporation Enters Into Conciliation Agreements with U.S. Department of Labor to Resolve Discrimination Allegations

PHILADELPHIA, PA – After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP), Sysco Corp. has entered into conciliation agreements with the Department of Labor to resolve alleged gender discrimination at its Sysco Baltimore LLC, Sysco Eastern Maryland LLC, Sysco Central Pennsylvania LLC and Sysco Virginia LLC locations.

OFCCP investigators found that – from November 1, 2013, through December 31, 2014 – four Sysco facilities discriminated against 238 female applicants for outbound selector positions in Jessup and Pocomoke City, Maryland; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; and Harrisonburg, Virginia. By doing so, the employer failed to comply with Executive Order 11246, which prohibits gender discrimination by federal contractors.

While not admitting liability, Sysco Corp. will pay a settlement total of $182,354.26 in back wages, interest and benefits to the affected females applicants at the four locations. The company will also make 60 job offers to original applicants as positions become available at these locations. Sysco Corp. will also review and revise their selection procedures, and train company personnel who recruit, select, and track applicants for outbound selector positions to eliminate practices that resulted in these violations.



“The U.S. Department of Labor takes very seriously the contractual obligation that federal contractors make to provide equal employment opportunities for all qualified job applicants, regardless of their sex,” said Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs Mid-Atlantic Regional Director Michele Hodge, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Based in Houston, Texas, Sysco Corp. is a multinational marketer and distributor of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and the hospitality industry. During the review period, Sysco Corp. provided products under federal contract to federal agencies, including the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Defense Logistics Agency, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of the Army.

In addition to Executive Order 11246, OFCCP enforces Section 503 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, and the Vietnam Era Veterans’ Readjustment Assistance Act of 1974. These laws, as amended, make it illegal for contractors and subcontractors doing business with the federal government to discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or status as a protected veteran. In addition, contractors and subcontractors are prohibited from discriminating against applicants or employees because they have inquired about, discussed, or disclosed their compensation or the compensation of others subject to certain limitations. For more information, please call OFCCP’s toll-free helpline at 800-397-6251 or visit https://www.dol.gov/ofccp/.

The mission of the Department of Labor is to foster, promote, and develop the welfare of the wage earners, job seekers, and retirees of the United States; improve working conditions; advance opportunities for profitable employment; and assure work-related benefits and rights.

U.S. Department of Labor news materials are accessible at http://www.dol.gov. The Department’s Reasonable Accommodation Resource Center converts departmental information and documents into alternative formats, which include Braille and large print. For alternative format requests, please contact the Department at (202) 693-7828 (voice) or (800) 877-8339 (federal relay).