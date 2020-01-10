Journalist and SWAC Hall of Famer Roscoe Nance dead at 71

By: Isaiah Robinson

Former USA Today NBA reporter and SWAC Hall of Famer Roscoe Nance died in his home Thursday, according to several reports. He was 71.

Born on Dec. 8 1948, Nance made his mark in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) as the first SWAC reporter at the Clarion-Ledger newspaper in Jackson, MS from 1978-1985.

The retired sports reporter was also the first black sports writer and journalist for a Mississippi daily newspaper.

The Tuskegee alum later moved on to USA Today, where he covered the NBA for 15 seasons.

Nance was one of two print journalists who travelled to China and wrote about the U.S. women’s triumph at the very first Women’s World Cup in 1991.

Nance was inducted into the SWAC Hall of Fame in 2015.

In retirement, Nance continued to write for the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

As of Dec. 19, he posted a preview piece about North Carolina A&T’s ability to reach the Celebration Bowl.

Condolences began to pour out for Nance on Twitter early Thursday evening.

Just heard that a journalism legend passed away today in former @USATODAY NBA writer Roscoe Nance. I idolized him when I entered the NBA world as a writer and watched his every masterful move. Got to tell him thank you and I loved him on his podcast last year. Thanks Mr. Nance. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) January 9, 2020