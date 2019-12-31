Incoming Georgia Tech freshman receiver killed in train accident

By: Isaiah Robinson

DEERFIELD BRANCH, FL – Family and friends are mourning the loss of an incoming Georgia Tech freshman who was struck and killed by a freight train Monday morning, according to ESPN.

Bryce Gowdy, 17, was in his hometown of Deerfield Beach, Florida when the tragedy occurred. He was taken to the Broward Health North Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of death will be determined by the Broward County medical examiner’s office.

Gowdy, who played wide receiver, signed with the Yellow Jackets in early December and was supposed to begin school in January 2020.

The Florida native was a four -star recruit out of Deerfield Branch High School and was one of the top-rated players coming into Georgia Tech as part of the No. 25-ranked class in the country.

Georgia Tech coach, Geoff Collins, issued the following statement:

We are heartbroken. Bryce will always be a part of our Georgia Tech Football Family. We will be praying for him and all those who love him.#BelieveIn7 #RIPSimba pic.twitter.com/dtV5g50Tiq — Coach Collins🏆🏆🏆🏆(@CoachCollins) December 30, 2019

Gowdy’s high school teammates and University of Miami commits, Xavier Restrepo and Jaylon Knighton, were among those who took to Twitter to mourn the receiver.

I’m so hurt … I love you 7 💔🦁 pic.twitter.com/E02E713Zia — Xavier Restrepo (@XavierRestrepo1) December 30, 2019

I won’t Fail you Brother, I promise im going to finish this for you. #LongLive7💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/Opm1ct3JWh — The real Rooster‼️Ⓜ️ (@jaylan_knighton) December 30, 2019

Gowdy’s death is the second tragedy for the Yellow Jackets in 2019. Defensive lineman, Brandon Adams, died in March after collapsing from a dance routine near campus. He was 21.