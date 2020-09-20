If Donald Trump was Black

Share this article



Have you ever heard the phrase, “sing through your pain?” Well, today, we all should be singing Negro spirituals to guide people out of the madness that is surrounding the country we know as America, and the commander in chief who reigns.

To get right to it, President Donald Trump’s bizarre and rude behavior while in office makes you wonder — would he get away with it — if he was BLACK?

Not likely, but for the sake of things, let us share some of the things he’s done and let you make your own determination.

DOCUMENTED LIES!

Donald Trump has been the ONLY president that has to have “fact checkers” verifying his statements during live press conferences and confirming whether his tweets are reporting falsehoods.

According to the Fact Checker’s database, President Trump has made more than 20,000 false or misleading claims.

The database noted it took President Trump 827 days to top 10,000 false and misleading claims, with an average of 12 claims a day.

But on July 9, the president crossed the 20,000 mark — an average of 23 claims a day over a 14-month period, which included the events leading up to his impeachment trial, the worldwide pandemic that crashed the economy and the eruption of protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody.

The coronavirus pandemic has really ramped up Trump’s misleading statements, it seems. His comments regarding COVID-19/ coronavirus has reached nearly 1,000 false claims, according to the database.

President Barack Obama would never have gotten away with saying the things that Trump says. When Obama was in office, he was under such a microscope that he had to carefully choose his wording, so as not to misspeak or offend.

When it comes to the coronavirus, in which Trump insultingly refers to as “The China Virus,” the death toll has reached 200,000 people in America.

And now, according to tapes released by legendary veteran journalist Bob Woodward, President Trump knew how deadly the virus was as early as February, yet he refused to inform the public because a “shutdown” would ruin his record of a flourishing economy, which is one of the platforms he’s relying on for his bid for a second presidential term.

Trump has knowingly sacrificed the lives of Americans, in which he is supposed to protect.

A Black man would have been dragged out of office and publicly lynched for less!

Under the Trump Administration, racism is at an all-time high. People are out and about with their negative views toward Blacks, Hispanics and other minorities. They show no shame, and proudly display their Confederate flags at rallies for Trump and he appears to relish in their support.

Trump’s family has used their “presidential status” for profit. His daughter, Ivanka Trump, is getting patents from China for her clothing line, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, made a billion-dollar deal selling his “struggling” 666 Fifth Avenue building in New York to foreigners.

Saudis and other Gulf Arab states were leading hotel rooms — that they were not even occupying — at Trump’s hotel chains for triple the weekly and monthly ratings. Critics say this was a way of them “buying favor” from the president.

And the list goes on and on.

If Obama did even 1% of this, he’d be in “Super Max” prison where they house the most violent offenders.

Remember the time that Obama wore a tan suit? You would have thought he killed somebody!

The “tan suit controversy” was so large, that you can find reference to it on Wikipedia. On August 28, 2014, Obama wore the suit while he held a live press conference on increasing of the U.S. military response against the Islamic State in Syria. Ronald Reagan wore tan suits during his presidency. So did Dwight D. Eisenhower, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush — but the BLACK MAN seemingly committed a crime.

Republicans claimed that the light-colored suit showed a “lack of seriousness” on Obama’s part, cable news shows held roundtable discussions, fashion critics and image consultants weighed in, and TV news reporters conducted man-on-the-street interviews to find out what people thought about it.

Compared to what we are all experiencing today, we would rather the current president wear a WHITE SUIT AFTER LABOR DAY than to keep up the shenanigans he’s been keeping.

Under this Administration, hard-working Americans have been forced to wait in food stamp and food drive lines, previously from the government shutdown and the current loss of jobs due to the pandemic, and evictions from inability to pay rent and mortgages are making more and more families homeless as each day goes by. There is no shortage of tear-jerking stories to cover the daily news headlines in the “World According to Trump.”

This narcissistic president is only concerned of his image and approval ratings, and when anyone speaks of “disapproval,” they are attacked by him with nasty names — his favorite word is “losers” — he dismisses everything as FAKE NEWS conjured up the media.

But when it comes to the media, and authors like Woodward, no matter how talented of a writer one is, nor how creative, one could never imagine or create the type of “World According to Trump” we are all living in now.

Are you longing for the return of the Black man wearing the tan suit?

Stick around a while longer, you will be. VOTE ON ELECTION DAY!