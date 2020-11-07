Goodbye Trump! Joe Biden to become 46th president of the United States

Share this article



It is official! CNN projects that Joe Biden has become the 46th president of the United States after a victory in his home state of Pennsylvania put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes gave Biden a total of 273.

Biden’s running mate, Senator Kamala Harris has made history, now becoming the first woman and person of color to serve as vice president.

It was a tough race for Biden, who served as vice president under former President Barack Obama. He is also Delaware’s longest-serving senator.

Throughout his campaign, Biden has argued that the “soul of the nation” is at stake, and has promised that he would seek to heal a country fractured by President Donald Trump’s presidency.

Harris, who is Black and South Asian, represented California in the Senate since 2017.

She is the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, and grew up attending a Black Baptist church and a Hindu temple.

She was also the first Indian-American and second Black woman to serve as a senator.

Under both Biden, who has run for the presidency three times, and Harris, America may just have a chance to heal.

As for Trump, it is time for him to face his many creditors and the many accusations of illegal activities he and his family are accused of committing.

Congratulations America.