Danny Glover to appear at Miami conference Panorama of Truth is a popular, life-changing event

Miami Gardens, FL (June 24, 2019) – Fresh from appearing before The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties to brilliantly state the case for slavery reparations for African Americans, actor, producer and humanitarian, Danny Glover will bring his spirited energy and thought-provoking discourse to Panorama of Truth (POT) in Miami. The electrifying spiritual conference (July 17 – 21) brings together thousands of people from around the country for several days of transformative workshops, thought-provoking conversations, music and plenary sessions all geared towards equipping participants with tools to live healthier, happier, more prosperous lives.

“It is such an honor to have Danny Glover join us as he is the epitome of one who uses his life for the global village of humanity. Whether he is in the role of UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador, actor, producer or co-founder of the Pan African Film Festival, his message of inclusiveness and equal opportunity is the same. His conversation at the Panorama of Truth Conference will enlighten us and invite us to formulate a response that makes our local and global communities better for one and all,” said Rev. Sheila McKeithen, UFBL president.

Glover has been a commanding presence on screen, stage and television for more than 30 years. As an actor, his film credits range from the blockbuster Lethal Weapon franchise to smaller independent features, some of which Glover also produced. He also starred in an array of motion pictures including the critically acclaimed Dreamgirls directed by Bill Condon and in the futuristic 2012 for director Roland Emmerich.

As a passionate humanitarian, Glover has gained respect for his wide-reaching community activism and philanthropic efforts, with a particular emphasis on advocacy for economic justice and access to health care and education programs in the United States and Africa. For these efforts Glover received a 2006 DGA Honor and was honored with a 2011 “Pioneer Award” from the National Civil Rights Museum. Internationally Glover has served as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Program from 1998-2004, focusing on issues of poverty, disease and economic development in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean. Currently Glover serves as Ambassador for the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent (2015-2024).

The conference is hosted by the Universal Foundation for Better Living (UFBL), a 45-year-old New Thought Christian organization that was founded by the late Rev. Dr. Johnnie Colemon, one of the first African-Americans to become an ordained Unity minister. She also established Christ Universal Temple in Chicago, one of the country’s first megachurches and the first of its kind to offer a New Thought message to a predominantly Black congregation. Locally, the Universal Truth Center in Miami Gardens is one of dozens of churches under the UFBL umbrella.

For more information and to register for Panorama of Truth, visit ufbl.org or call 305-624-4991.

Photo credit: apnews.com