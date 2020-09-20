Black men still getting beat down by police

Share this article



Another video has gone viral and shocking photos have been released of yet another Black man being beaten down by police. This one survived — but left unconscious — for allegedly failing to show his ID.

According to reports, Roderick Walker, his girlfriend Juanita Davis, their 5-month-old son, and Davis’ 5-year-old son from a previous relationship, had dropped off a rental car and paid a man $10 to drive them home. Police stopped the vehicle they were in for a broken taillight.

Initial reports indicated Walker and his family were passengers in a Lyft, but the rideshare company confirmed there was no Lyft ride activated during that time.

Lyft tweeted, “We’ve been made aware of a disturbing incident in Georgia. While we confirmed this did not happen during a Lyft ride, we unequivocally stand against racism and unnecessary use of force. We are in contact w/ @Georgia_NAACP.”

Things quickly escalated as officers asked for the driver’s license, but the driver did not provide one. Officers also asked for the passengers’ driver’s licenses.

At some point, the officers got into a physical altercation with Walker.

Video shows Walker on the ground with two deputies on top of him. One of the deputies repeatedly punched Walker in the face, drawing blood.

You hear a woman screaming at the cops to stop punching, and the deputy responded, “He’s biting my hand.”

“I’m gonna die!” and “I can’t breathe,” Walker was heard saying while one of the officers pressed his body weight on him.

Davis recorded the video, which was released on social media.

“After being made aware of a video posted on social media involving a Deputy using physical force on a man, Sheriff Victor Hill ordered his entire Internal Affairs Unit to come in and begin an investigation that has been ongoing since 8 p.m.,” The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy has since been terminated.

Walker’s attorney, Shean Williams, compared the incident to George Floyd’s death and is demanding criminal charges be filed against the officers involved.

This is becoming all too common. Will it ever end? Not likely, and the videos and photos will continue to be posted for the world to see.

DEMAND JUSTICE. HOLD YOUR LEADERS ACCOUNTABLE!