Are we done yet? Barr compares COVID lockdown to slavery

Share this article



Attorney General William Barr shocked many across the nation this week when he publicly compared the minimized and coordinated lockdowns due to the coronavirus to the institution of slavery, one of the greatest atrocities of mankind.

The comment was made while Barr was participating in a Constitution Day celebration hosted by Hillsdale College.

The event’s host asked Barr to explain the “constitutional hurdles for forbidding a church from meeting during Covid-19, to which Barr replied, “You know, putting a national lockdown, stay at home orders, is like house arrest. Other than slavery, which was a different kind of restraint, this is the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history,”

A round of applause came from the crowd filled with mostly conservatives/ white people, but more mouths across the nation were agape as many wondered how a lockdown for public safety could equate to the hundreds of years of forced labor, rape and abuse tied to the enslavement of people.

Critics say Trump and his team are doing everything they can to steer potential Trump voters away from the reality that COVID-19 is deadly, and not going away anytime soon without proper safety precautions, including social distancing and wearing masks, in which the president has been an opponent. The president has expressed concerns that heavy restrictions due to COVID-19 could negatively impact businesses and the economy, which is high on his priority list ahead of the November election.

Barr has come out swinging in defense of Trump, backing up his views.

“Most of the governors do what bureaucrats always do, which is they … defy common sense. They treat free citizens as babies that can’t take responsibility for themselves and others,” Barr said, adding, “We have to give business people an opportunity, tell them what the rules are you know the masks, which rule of masks, you had this month…and then let them try to adapt their business to that and you’ll have ingenuity and people will at least have the freedom to try to earn a living.”

His statement, “freedom to earn a living,” is a far stretch from the bondage of slavery to which he should never have mentioned. Are we done yet with this foolishness?