Never Forget

Share this article



The GOP’s objective is not societal unity and moral order: it seems to be my way or the highway! Their devilish desire is to have Americans forget that it was their perpetuation of White-Lies that is responsible for the racist governmental insurrection attack that occurred on January 6 at the U. S. Capitol. America is at a spiritual-signature crossroads: which way America? Societal unity or societal chaos and hellish destruction! Individuals who scream peace, peace without moral-legal accountability and civil order are hypocrites to the nth degree. The leadership mentality and governing policies of the GOP have been marching America toward an (US) Whites versus (Them) Minorities, Civil War scenario. GOP lawmakers want absolutely no personal moral and professional responsibility for the uncivil political governing state of affairs/climate primarily created by them in American society.

Question: who among GOP Politicians is redeemable? Republicans who have a problem with the cultural composition of American society are their own worst enemy, because, “The earth is the Lord’s, and the fullness thereof, the world, and they that dwell therein.” If perchance you missed it in that scriptural verse just maybe you will understand it in this scripture: “It is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.” Individuals do not live forever. This is heavenly ordained. Spiritual moral stewardship of the earth is required of every individual. Stewardship of the earth for future generations is divinely ordained, because children are the future. Take a long hard look at what we are doing to the earth that God has given us stewardship over: climate change. Christian Right Evangelical Pastors can stop the spiritual-chaos and insane-confusion at any time simply by speaking and preaching the truth to lies, because the Bible teaches us: “Lay hands suddenly on no man, neither be a partaker of other men’s sins: keep thyself pure.” Because: “God is not the author of confusion, but of peace, as in all churches of the saints.” Now, we all spiritually understand why Sunday morning worship services are the most segregated hour in American society: false doctrinal teaching and agreeing with lies.

The GOP is no longer a principled Political Party, but a conspiratorial grievance Cult. When a political party elects “air-headed-individuals” to public service political offices, you get hot air and ungodly rhetoric, which in turn, leads to the destruction of democratic institutions through violence, because spiritual-intellectual discourse is not possible with “air-heads.”

America, if you truly understand how good God has been to US then you will appreciate this scriptural verse: “I will bring the blind by a way that they knew not; I will lead them in paths that they have not known: I will make darkness light before them, and crooked things straight. These things will I do unto them, and not forsake them.” Make US worthy O’ Lord to live and love one another, because: “We hold these moral Truths to be self-evident that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.” Selah.