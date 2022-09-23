In the twenty-first century, we have too many pastoral leaders who say Lord, Lord and cohort with the devil and spiritually misguided politicians. In America, pastoral leaders are spiritually and morally obligated to consistently inform politicians that we live in a multi-cultural democratic society; whereby no citizen has special privileges or unfair socio-economic cultural disadvantages. Thus, the role of pastoral leaders, especially in the 21st century is to teach and preach the Word of God, in and out of season, and not seek to defend the indefensible: RACISM and SEXISM! Race is not biology, but sociopsychology.

More importantly, “God that made the world and all things therein, seeing that he is Lord of heaven and earth, dwelleth not in temples made with hands; neither is worshipped with men’s hands, as though he needed anything, seeing he giveth to all life, and breath, and all things, and hath made of one blood all nations of men for to dwell on all the face of the earth, and hath determined the times before appointed, and the bounds of their habitation” (Acts 17: 24-26). Hence, justice is a spiritual concept, and is oftentimes difficult to achieve societally, because the spirit of the devil is fathering the world and influencing politics in churches, especially Christian Right Evangelical churches.

Politics is of the world, because politics is about power, money, and a lot of pleasure mixed in-between. The Prophet Amos said it best: “But let judgment run down as waters, and righteousness as a mighty stream” (Amos 5: 23). God’s spiritual judgment and righteousness is pure, not color coordinated, because it brings the Godly-righteous punishment individuals deserve for their sins. Sadly, there are countless pastoral leaders across America today, who are dismayed and spiritually saddened at the partisan political stance recently taken by Dr. Ed Young, senior pastor of Second Baptist Church. Question: has Dr. Young become victimized by White rage?

An individual’s life spiritually is defined by the choices he or she makes. The choice by Dr. Young to embrace GOP Christian Right Evangelical ungodly politics from the pulpit was an unwise choice for many and varied spiritual reasons. First, Godly pure religion and ungodly partisan politics do not mix. Therefore, Godly pastoral leaders must always guard their tongue, because: “Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof.” (Proverbs 18: 21). Spiritual intellectual integrity is far more valuable than worldly power and wealth, because “Better is the poor that walketh in his integrity, than he that is perverse in his lips, and is a fool” (Proverbs 19: 1).

Fools invariably always talk and speak out of school and make a mockery of sin. Pastoral leaders should never misrepresent God’s word, because it leads to the spreading and dissemination of misinformation and confusion, and “God is not the author of confusion, but peace” (1 Corinthians 14: 33). It is for this reason alone that politics and religion do not mix. Thus, given Dr. ED Young’s sermon on Sunday, August 28, 2022, we must honestly ask: who are the spiritually reasonable rational Republicans who believe in multi-cultural democracy? Is America becoming her own worst internal enemy? Christian Right Evangelicals, know this: “Let all things be done decently and in order” (1 Corinthians 14: 40). Sadly, Dr. Young’s sermon was not decent and was out of God’s spiritual order, because it was about partisan politics, not about the Will and Way of GOD. Amen.