November 17th, 2024

HISPANIC NEWS
MEDIA KIT
Menu
Paper Locations
Contact Office
Promote Events

MIKE MILES’ “MINI WEST POINT”

MIKE MILES

[Photo: Dominic Anthony Walsh/Houston Public Media]

Mike Miles was a U.S. Army Ranger before he was appointed superintendent of HISD. That experience motivates his unyielding surveillance and micromanagement of teachers, his dedication to timers, the transformation of libraries into prison-like detention halls, and his persistent drilling of standardized test-style questions with disproportionate devotion to data, and none on creativity or critical thinking.

Now he intends to raise soldiers in his image from the children of Cullen Middle School, a declining campus with significant academic deficits and reports of disciplinary mayhem. The student body is 70% Black, 20% Latinx, and a few are white, Asian, or biracial. Half did not meet grade-level standards on the reading segment of the STAAR, about twenty percentage points below the HISD norm. Math scores are worse. Nearly all are economically oppressed. Two-thirds of students are deemed “at-risk” by the Texas Education Agency.

Lt. Col. Louis King, Cullen’s Dean of Cadets, is retired from the U.S. Army. He says he feels a connection (being “not the best kid” himself) with many of the students already enrolled.

The classrooms of this “mini–West Point” are camouflaged and display mannequins in military attire. The obstacle course is identical to those at military bases, except that they are sized for impressionable and excitable 11 to 13-year-olds who wear uni- forms and practice with rifles in militaristic regulation.

Miles told the Chronicle his goal is to improve students’ habits such as showing up on time, interacting with adults courteously, and demonstrating a “level of excellence in both mind, body and spirit … I want it to be run like a rigorous academy.”

Community members are apprehensive about bringing a military academy to the neighbor-

hood since recruitment often targets marginal- ized citizens in low-income populations to more closely achieve

their quotas, which have been unmet for years.
Cullen Middle alumni and current parent Sandra Hicks wishes

HISD would focus on more urgent challenges, like the dearth of bus routes, before spending scarce funds on promoting aspiring warriors.

Other agree, noting that military service-related injuries can persist over a lifetime, obliterating veterans, and their families, and they say the United States is inadequately protecting our service people. The suicide rate for veterans ages 20-24 is estimated at two to four times the national average for civilians, and 20% of the country’s homeless population has previously served in uniform.

Latest Articles

NEED PAST ISSUES?

Search our archive of past issues Receive our Latest Updates
 
* indicates required

African American News & Issues
(713) 692-1892

P.O. Box 41820
Houston, TX 77241

Subscribe to our newsletter

Copyright © 2024. African American News & Issues. All rights reserved. | Private Policy | Terms of Use

Facebook Twitter-square Instagram Youtube-square

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.

Scroll to Top
Search