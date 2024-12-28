MATERIALISM VERSUS SPIRITUALISM

America, Jesus quoted this scripture from the Old Testament when the devil tried to tempt him into artificially turning stones into bread (Matthew 4: 4). Jesus had the power to do so, but the moral lesson in the story is this: just because you can do something, it does not mean that it is the right thing to do. The spiritual-moral of Jesus’s encounter with the devil is that we should never forget the Word of God, and this is why Jesus’s reply to the devil was: “man doth not live by bread only, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of the Lord doth man live.” (Deuteronomy 8: 3).
In the twenty-first century, we have too many materialistic minded Americans seeking to live by bread alone. For example, Donald J. Trump told Americans that he would bring down the prices of bread, eggs, milk if only they would elect him, President. Today (December 12, 2024) President-elect Trump brazenly stated that it is going to be hard to bring down food prices. Talk is cheap, lying is easy, and work is hard. Hard work, working by the sweat of one’s brow is our eternal punishment for disobedience in the Garden of Eden. America, bringing down the price of food items is going to be hard, because the federal government does not own or control the means of production, and the distribution of food items to supermarkets. Surprise! Lying creates confusion. Consequently, America because of lying has become a ball of confusion based upon a dog-eat-dog mentality.
What an ungodly shame, because living on physical bread alone leaves individuals spiritually empty and ultimately dissatisfied with life. The Bible always contrasts the wicked person with the righteous person. Therefore, individuals should always: “Trust in the Lord, and do good; so shalt thou dwell in the land, and verily thou shalt be fed.” (Psalm 37: 3). This is why Jesus called himself the Bread of Life, and if individuals eat of his spiritual teachings, they shall want no more. Moreover, King David was a man after God’s own heart and he boldly declared: “I have been young, and now am old; yet have I not seen the righteous forsaken, nor his seed begging bread.” (Psalm 37: 25).
Twenty-first century America is characterized by an insatiable desire to acquire materialistic things. Consequently, far too many Americans have thingified themselves as well as their interpersonal relationships with others. The acquisition and hoarding of things have become an ungodly lifestyle for too many individuals, not only in America, but in the world community. For example, King Assaad of Syria just like all other individuals can only drive one car at a time. Yet, Assaad had many high-end expensive luxury cars; until it was an abomination, and at the same time, (90%) of his subjects (Syrian citizens) experience food insecurity.
Assaad owned a Ferrari F50, of which only 349 were built, and it is valued at 5.5 million dollars. What an ungodly shame. Sooner or later every individual will experience his or her final journey (death) and leave their material possessions behind for relatives and friends. King Assaad left many of his material possessions behind fleeing to Russia, because his devilish kingdom was overthrown by Syrians seeking justice and decency. God told the Israelites you do not want a King, because you will regret the day. America, a word to the wise ought to be sufficient, what was true for Israel is true in twenty-first century America. Amen!