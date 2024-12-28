Home

Opinion MATERIALISM VERSUS SPIRITUALISM Bobby E Mills, PhD



in Opinion America, Jesus quoted this scripture from the Old Testament when the devil tried to tempt him into artificially turning stones into bread (Matthew 4: 4). Jesus had the power to do so, but the moral lesson in the story is this: just because you can do something, it does not mean that it is the right thing to do. The spiritual-moral of Jesus's encounter with the devil is that we should never forget the Word of God, and this is why Jesus's reply to the devil was: "man doth not live by bread only, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of the Lord doth man live." (Deuteronomy 8: 3). In the twenty-first century, we have too many materialistic minded Americans seeking to live by bread alone. For example, Donald J. Trump told Americans that he would bring down the prices of bread, eggs, milk if only they would elect him, President. Today (December 12, 2024) President-elect Trump brazenly stated that it is going to be hard to bring down food prices. Talk is cheap, lying is easy, and work is hard. Hard work, working by the sweat of one's brow is our eternal punishment for disobedience in the Garden of Eden. America, bringing down the price of food items is going to be hard, because the federal government does not own or control the means of production, and the distribution of food items to supermarkets. Surprise! Lying creates confusion. Consequently, America because of lying has become a ball of confusion based upon a dog-eat-dog mentality. What an ungodly shame, because living on physical bread alone leaves individuals spiritually empty and ultimately dissatisfied with life. The Bible always contrasts the wicked person with the righteous person. Therefore, individuals should always: "Trust in the Lord, and do good; so shalt thou dwell in the land, and verily thou shalt be fed." (Psalm 37: 3). This is why Jesus called himself the Bread of Life, and if individuals eat of his spiritual teachings, they shall want no more. Moreover, King David was a man after God's own heart and he boldly declared: "I have been young, and now am old; yet have I not seen the righteous forsaken, nor his seed begging bread." (Psalm 37: 25). Twenty-first century America is characterized by an insatiable desire to acquire materialistic things. Consequently, far too many Americans have thingified themselves as well as their interpersonal relationships with others. The acquisition and hoarding of things have become an ungodly lifestyle for too many individuals, not only in America, but in the world community. For example, King Assaad of Syria just like all other individuals can only drive one car at a time. Yet, Assaad had many high-end expensive luxury cars; until it was an abomination, and at the same time, (90%) of his subjects (Syrian citizens) experience food insecurity. Assaad owned a Ferrari F50, of which only 349 were built, and it is valued at 5.5 million dollars. What an ungodly shame. Sooner or later every individual will experience his or her final journey (death) and leave their material possessions behind for relatives and friends. King Assaad left many of his material possessions behind fleeing to Russia, because his devilish kingdom was overthrown by Syrians seeking justice and decency. God told the Israelites you do not want a King, because you will regret the day. America, a word to the wise ought to be sufficient, what was true for Israel is true in twenty-first century America. Amen!

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.