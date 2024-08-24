August 25th, 2024

HISPANIC NEWS
MEDIA KIT
Menu
Paper Locations
Contact Office
Promote Events

MASS TRANSIT HASA NEGLIGIBLE EFFECT ON GHG EMISSIONS

MASS TRANSIT HASA NEGLIGIBLE EFFECT ON GHG EMISSIONS

By: Bill King

One of the arguments transit advocates regularly use to justify the billions spent by taxpayers every year on mass transit is that it reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. However, the data is clear that its actual effect on GHG emissions is negligible.

The easiest way to demonstrate this is through a thought experiment that assumes all trips currently made in passenger vehicles could be converted to transit. Of course, it is impossible to convert every passenger trip to transit, but the exercise will give us the outside limit of how much transit could reduce GHG emissions.

The EPA has issued a report that estimated the to- tal U.S. GHG emissions as 2022 at 6,343 metric tons and breaks down the sources of those emissions. Transportation makes up 29% of the total. Of the total emissions attributed to transportation, Emissions Cont. the EPA estimates that 57% are due to “light-duty ve- hicles.” It attributes 20% to passenger vehicles and 37% to “light-duty trucks, which include sport utility vehicles, pickup trucks, and minivans.”

The EPA lumping all light-duty trucks into the same category creates some difficulty in estimating potential savings from transit. Many families use SUVs, pickups and minivans as passenger vehicles. But many light-duty trucks are also used by busi- nesses for deliveries and service calls. Those trips cannot be converted to transit.

But for the purposes of this thought experiment, I am going to assume that all of the light-duty truck use could be converted to transit, which is clearly a gross overestimation. Making that assumption, the total share of GHG emissions from all light-duty vehicles is 16.5% (29% x 57%).

However, mass transit is not GHG emission free. So, the next thing we need to know is how much
the various modes of mass transit reduce GHG emissions. This is a chart that was prepared by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), showing the relative emissions for passenger cars compared to various modes of transit, and from which it con- cludes that transit would reduce GHG emissions from personal autos by over half (1-(.45/.96)=53%). There are several things to note about this chart.

The first is that tied for second in reducing emissions are van pools. Yet, in the balance of the FTA report it does not mention van pools again. All of its promo- tion of transit as a source of emission reductions is devoted to buses and trains. Of course, no one makes billions of dollars off organizing van pools.

The second important thing to note is that the chart uses GHG emissions per passenger-mile trav- eled. This is important because the amount of emis- sions per passenger-mile varies dramatically based on how many people are traveling together for each mode.

The FTA chart assumes various load factors rang- ing from 28%-56% for transit modes, but assumes that every car has only a single occupant. This is denoted by the parenthetical “SOV” under “Private Auto” col- umn. However, if a private auto has two passengers, then its emissions would be

Latest Articles

NEED PAST ISSUES?

Search our archive of past issues Receive our Latest Updates
 
* indicates required

African American News & Issues
(713) 692-1892

P.O. Box 41820
Houston, TX 77241

Subscribe to our newsletter

Copyright © 2024. African American News & Issues. All rights reserved. | Private Policy | Terms of Use

Facebook Twitter-square Instagram Youtube-square

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.

Scroll to Top
Search