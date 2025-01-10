Marvel Comics Announces Black History Month Celebration

Home

Marvel Comics announced on January 9th, 2025, that they will continue the release of their special comic book covers for Black History Month. They are formally called "variant covers", and they will feature 8 of Marvel's Black superheroes. Such as Black Panther, Captain America, Spider Man (Miles Morales), and many more. Marvel's goal is to celebrate Black History and the Black superheroes that have contributed to the Marvel universe. Star Wars is also joining the celebration, planning to release special edition covers featuring their Black characters like Osha & Mae, and Vail. This February will be a big month for Black Marvel and Star Wars fans. All special Marvel Black superhero comics will be available for purchase the first three Wednesdays in February. Marvel Comics was created in 1939 by Martin Goodman, it was originally known as Timely Comics, and by 1951 it was referred to as Atlas Comics, It did not become known as Marvel Comics until August of 1961, it has created some of the most well-known superheroes in the world like Spider-Man, Iron Man, and the Hulk. During their first 27 years all of their superheroes were white, but that changed in 1966 when they introduced their first Black superhero: Black Panther. Black Panther, also known as T'Challa, is the king of Wakanda, a fictional African nation known for its advanced technology and strong culture. Black Panther was not just a superhero, he represented strength, intelligence and leadership. His creation opened the door for other Black superheroes to join the Marvel Universe. Black Panther was later portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman in both adaptations of the film. After 1966, Black panther began to add many more Black superheroes to its stories. Another being Storm who introduced in 1975 as a part of X-Men. She was the first Black female superhero in mainstream comics and has the power to control the weather. Luke Cage also became popular in the 1970s his superpower was unbreakable skin. Today, Miles Morales a character who plays a version of Spider-Man has become one of the most popular Marvel heroes for their younger readers. This representation is important for Black children, when children are allowed to see superheroes that look like them, it shows them that they can be powerful, brave, and important. Visual representation of Black superheroes as leaders and protectors can also build confidence and pride. These stories are more than entertainment, Marvel's dedication to celebrating Black history and Black culture is remarkable.

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.