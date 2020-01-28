Mahomes, 7th Black man to lead team to Super Bowl

Share this article



By: Isaiah Robinson

KANSAS CITY- The Kansas City Chiefs booked their ticket to Super Bowl LIV after a convincing 35-24 win against the Tennessee Titans, allowing for another opportunity for a black quarterback-led team to step foot onto the field and take home the Lombardi Trophy.

In the American Football Conference (AFC) Championship game, a close first half left the quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs with a four-point lead at the break, which remained until the final 15 minutes due to a scoreless third quarter.

After that the home team turned on the jets in the fourth quarter, scoring twice in less than eight minutes to open up a lead the Titans couldn’t erase.

The Texas Tech product shredded Tennessee with 294 yards and three passing touchdowns, including a pair to wideout Tyreke Hill, and a rushing score.

Mahomes and Co. are headed to Miami and yes, they did whoop our Texans to the moon and back in the divisional playoff game–not trying to throw salt in the womb here–;but, there’s a black quarterback walking on one of the biggest stages in the world, and that is something to give us another reason to watch the big game.

It’s been four years since an African American quarterback played in the Super Bowl and only six have made an appearance.

Cam Newton was the latest black quarterback to head to the Super Bowl in 2016, Newton and the Carolina Panthers lost to the Denver Broncos 24-10.

Russel Wilson led the Seahawks to two appearances (Super Bowl 48 and 49), making him the only African-American quarterback to play in two Super Bowls.

Behind Wilson is former San Francisco 49er’s quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2013, former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb in 2005, former Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair in 2000 and former Washington Redskins quarterback Doug Williams in 1988.

Yes, our beloved Texans will not be in town for the biggest showdown in Feb., but there’s a black man leading his team and it’s his first time too.

He may not be on our team, but he is one of our own and that’s a reason we should root for Mahomes to take the trophy home.