Lone Star College System approves lower tax rate

Lone Star College System offers world-class educational opportunities while remaining a responsible steward of taxpayers’ hard-earned funds. On Oct. 2, LSCS approved reducing the tax rate, from $0.1076 to $0.1060, for the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

“Lone Star College System recognizes the significant balance of meeting individuals’ educational needs while maintaining fiscal responsibility,” said Kristy Vienne, Ed.D., vice chancellor, Finance and Administration/Chief Financial Officer. “The college system’s lower rate will relieve the tax burden on the community, build public support, save significant interest over time, and still allow for operational growth.”

The LSCS Board of Trustees unanimously approved the new tax, which includes a Maintenance and Operations (M&O) rate of $0.0785 and an Interest and Sinking (I&S) rate of $0.0275 per $100 assessed valuation. For example, a taxpayer with a home valued at $300,000 will pay $318 in property taxes with the new rate in tax year 2025 versus the $322 they paid in tax year 2024.

“The Lone Star College System Board of Trustees remains committed to ensuring student success while being mindful of the burden on taxpayers,” said Mike Sullivan, LSCS board chair. “By lowering the tax rate and maintaining high-quality academic programs, we’re ensuring a strong and sustainable future for Lone Star College System and the communities it serves.”

Lone Star College System’s tax rate is one of the lowest among Texas community colleges. The average tax rate statewide among college districts is $0.1606.

“Adopting a lower tax rate allows the college system to expend financial resources to provide transformational educational opportunities, while paying down $30 million in debt early, saving taxpayers millions in interest,” said Vienne.

The Lone Star College System Board of Trustees meets on the first Thursday of each month. Learn more at LoneStar.edu/Trustees.

Lone Star College System enrolls over 90,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSCS is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Mario K. Castillo, J.D., serves as Chancellor of LSCS, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area and has been named a 2025 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education. LSCS consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.