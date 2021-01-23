Lone Star College offers free training for solar professionals

Share this article



HOUSTON – The solar energy industry is experiencing massive growth but is facing a severe shortage of skilled solar professionals. Lone Star College and RigUp have announced a partnership to provide free training for students interested in joining the growing renewable energy industry.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for those who have lost jobs in the oil and gas or construction industries to retool and learn new skills,” said Ken Kral, executive director, Lone Star Corporate College. “We are honored to partner with RigUp as they help build the solar industry in Texas and support tremendous job growth.”

RigUp is a leading workforce management solution for the skilled trades, serving the renewables, oil & gas, construction and defense industries.

Students will learn the basics of installing utility scale solar racking and modular equipment, and will earn Occupational Safety and Health Administration 10 certification. The free Solar Installer Training Course, including an online OSHA Training and two-day, hands-on course, will take place in the El Campo area where the Aktina Renewable Power Project solar farm is being constructed. The facility is expected to take two years to complete and will consist of 1.4 million solar modules.

Once students complete the program, they will be offered employment to work in the solar industry to construct, assemble and maintain commercial solar systems.

“RigUp is committed to helping people get back to work,” said Ron Nickelson, head of solar at RigUp. “Our partnership with Lone Star College gives local residents access to the training they need to secure good jobs with low barriers of entry, whether they are simply looking for short-term work or a long-term career in the solar industry.”

The weekly course offering is expected to begin in mid-February and continue through the spring. Visit LoneStar.edu/Solar-Installer to learn more.

“The solar power industry is booming, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicting an over 50% growth rate of solar installations through 2029,” said Kral.